Photo Essay: Live-fire shooting range improvements at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | New firing line walls are shown Sept. 30, 2021 at Range 34 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The new walls are part of numerous fiscal year 2021 range improvements on the installation, including for live-fire ranges like Range 34. Fort McCoy has 31 live-fire ranges, 17 of which are automated or instrumented; 21 artillery firing points; 12 mortar firing points; and an 8,000-acre impact area. Ranges supporting collective live-fire training include two multipurpose training ranges, a convoy live-fire range, an infantry platoon and squad battle course, three multipurpose machine-gun ranges, two live-fire shoot houses, and a live-fire breach facility. Individual qualification ranges like Range 34 include facilities for modified record-fire, automated record-fire, and rifle zero range for open and optic sights, as well as a qualification training facility with modified record-fire and combat pistol/military police qualification-course capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

New firing line walls are shown Sept. 30, 2021 at Range 34 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The new walls are part of numerous fiscal year 2021 range improvements on the installation, including for live-fire ranges like Range 34.



Fort McCoy has 31 live-fire ranges, 17 of which are automated or instrumented; 21 artillery firing points; 12 mortar firing points; and an 8,000-acre impact area.



Ranges supporting collective live-fire training include two multipurpose training ranges, a convoy live-fire range, an infantry platoon and squad battle course, three multipurpose machine-gun ranges, two live-fire shoot houses, and a live-fire breach facility.



Individual qualification ranges like Range 34 include facilities for modified record-fire, automated record-fire, and rifle zero range for open and optic sights, as well as a qualification training facility with modified record-fire and combat pistol/military police qualification-course capability.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



