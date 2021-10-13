Garrison Wiesbaden prepares for 2021 flu season

WIESBADEN, Germany – Medics from Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic kicked off their 2021 influenza vaccination campaign in the first week of October. During the initial phase of this campaign that began Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 15, Soldiers and federal employees are prioritized.



“As our lives start to move toward normalcy, we have to remember the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing,” said Cpt. Evan Kohoutek, the Public Health Nurse for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. Kohoutek emphasized, “The flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, but it mitigates the impact of influenza related illnesses and hospitalizations on our Health Clinic and medical staff.”



Beginning in November, flu vaccines will be provided to all eligible DoD ID card holders, and family members, age six months and older.



The flu shot clinics will be held at the former Bookmart on Hainerberg, in the strip mall between Bamboo Restaurant and the Thrift Store, from 3 until 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, 4, 8, 9, 16 and 18. November 20 is the date for this year’s Saturday flu vaccination event and will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

