Afghan Women at Fort McCoy Tell Their Story for International Day of the Girl

Naheed Sarabi and Farzana Mohammadi, Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, tell their story on The Today Show for International Day of the Girl, Oct. 11, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by SFC John Freese, Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office)

FORT McCOY, Wis. -- Two Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin shared their story with The Today Show just in time for International Day of the Girl celebrations, Oct. 11, 2021 at the post commemorative area.



Naheed Sarabi, a 35 year old who originally left Afghanistan to pursue her education and later returned to work in the government, and Farzana Mohammadi, a 24 year old Paralympic basketball player appeared on live television to discuss the struggles women face in Afghanistan.



“Today as I’m sitting here I’m still thinking about thousands and millions of women, especially girls who are deprived of education right now,” said Sarabi. “It has been 23 days since girls have been able to go to secondary school. It’s really so shattering to think that women and girls in Afghanistan are deprived of their basic rights.”



International Day of the Girl observances have been held every year on Oct. 11 by the United Nations since 2011. They focus on challenges girls face, as well as promoting girl empowerment and human rights.



“When Kabul fell and all of us left, I saw buildings shattering to its foundation, and that’s how it felt,” said Sarabi. “As a girl who had received education, this is my second time leaving my country. The first time the reason I left was I could not go to school, and I’ve had the chance to be educated. It pinches me so hard to think that millions of girls could not or may not have that opportunity to be where I am today in a couple of years from now if this situation continues to be like this.”



This year's International Day of the Girl focuses on bridging the digital divide that many women face. The hope is one day women and girls everywhere will have equal access to technology so they can reach their full potential.



“I wish I can start my basketball again, and I can make a good future for myself. I believe in myself,” said Mohammadi after she was asked what her hopes are for her new life.