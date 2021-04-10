Army Judge Advocate General Corps, Reserve Legal Command Celebrate Accomplishment and Dedication at Promotion Ceremony

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mrs. Nicholle Sullivan, Esq., left, and Ms. Clementine Sullivan, right, pin the rank...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Mrs. Nicholle Sullivan, Esq., left, and Ms. Clementine Sullivan, right, pin the rank of Brigadier General upon Brig. Gen. Ronald Sullivan during his promotion ceremony Monday, October 4 at the National Museum of the United States Army. A graduate of Howard University and The University of Kansas, School of Law, Sullivan’s distinguished career spans over 28 years. He will serve as the Chief Judge for U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals (Individual Mobilization Augmentee). see less | View Image Page

Members of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps and the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command celebrated the accomplishment and dedication of one of their legal community’s members during a promotion ceremony held Monday, October 4, 2021 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



Family and peers celebrated the promotion of Brigadier General Ronald Sullivan in a ceremony at the National Museum of the Army filled with anecdotes from his initial active duty assignment with the 10th Mountain Division and testimonials of his expertise while serving with the Army Futures Command.



A graduate of Howard University and The University of Kansas, School of Law, Sullivan’s distinguished career spans over 28 years. He will serve as the Chief Judge for U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals (Individual Mobilization Augmentee).