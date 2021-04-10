Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Judge Advocate General Corps, Reserve Legal Command Celebrate Accomplishment and Dedication at Promotion Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps and the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command celebrated the accomplishment and dedication of one of their legal community’s members during a promotion ceremony held Monday, October 4, 2021 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

    Family and peers celebrated the promotion of Brigadier General Ronald Sullivan in a ceremony at the National Museum of the Army filled with anecdotes from his initial active duty assignment with the 10th Mountain Division and testimonials of his expertise while serving with the Army Futures Command.

    A graduate of Howard University and The University of Kansas, School of Law, Sullivan’s distinguished career spans over 28 years. He will serve as the Chief Judge for U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals (Individual Mobilization Augmentee).

    jag
    us army reserve
    brigadier general
    judge advocate general
    Legal command

