New Commander for NY National Guard's 53rd Troop Command

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANDT MANOR, New York--Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, a Webster resident and a veteran of deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, has been selected to command the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command.



Headquartered at Camp Smith Training Site in Peekskill, the 53rd Troop Command is one of two general officer major commands in the New York Army National Guard. The 53rd Troop Command is authorized just over 4,000 Soldiers and has units located across New York.



The 53rd Troop Command is comprised of combat support and combat service support units like military police, signal, transportation, engineer and logistics units.



Biehler is currently one of two assistant division commanders for the 42nd Infantry Division, the New York Army National Guard's other major general officer command, based in Troy.



The division headquarters deployed to Kuwait in 2020 where it served as the headquarters for Operation Spartan Shield, the U.S. Army element in the Middle East.



Biehler is taking over for Brig. Gen. Jack James who has led the 53rd Troop Command since September 2019. James and Biehler are switching positions. James will take over as 42nd Infantry Division assistant division commander – maneuver.



The change of command ceremony will take place on October 17 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, where the 53rd Troop Command is headquartered.



Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, said Biehler is the right man to command one of the New York Army Guard's two major elements.



"Joe Biehler is a Soldier's Soldier. He has successfully commanded at every level and is the right choice to lead the diverse units of the 53rd Troop Command as they focus on strength and Soldier readiness," Shields said.



Biehler has served in the Army National Guard since May of 1987 when he was commissioned as an infantry officer. He served as a rifle platoon leader, mortar platoon leader, and support platoon leader, company executive officer and twice as a rifle company commander. He has served in battalion and brigade staff positions as well.



He also deployed to Iraq in 2004 while serving as the operations officer of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry and then as the battalion's commander during a 2012 deployment to Afghanistan.



Biehler has also commanded the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team which is headquartered in Syracuse but has elements across the state.



He has served as the assistant division commander for maneuver of the 42nd Infantry Division since 2017.



Biehler is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Infantry Officer Advanced Course, Combined Arms Staff Service School, Intermediate Level Education, the Army War College, Airborne School, Air Assault School, and Ranger School.



He holds a bachelor's degree in management and a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College. He also holds a master's degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.



Biehler' s awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals, the NATO Medal, the Basic Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Ranger Tab, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.



Biehler was born in Rochester, New York and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School in 1983.



In civilian life he works as a Finance Director for L3 Harris Technologies in Rochester.



He and his wife Sonya live in Webster.