403rd AFSB Personality Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gaylynn Evans

Master Sgt. Gaylynn Evans is the brigade victim advocate for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade headquartered at Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea. Master Sgt. Evans was recognized recently for her efforts at the SHARP Academy Career Course where she received a coin for excellence and was promoted to master sergeant Oct. 6, 2021.



Hometown: Gibson, Louisiana



How long have you been in the U.S. Army? 16 Years



What some of the positions have you held in the Army? I have served in numerous leadership positions, including: equipment records parts specialist, squad leader, aviation safety NCO, property book NCO, stock control NCO, material management NCO, material control accounting supervisor, senior logistics advisor, Ready and Resilient facilitator, and platoon sergeant.



How long have you been in this position? 1 year



Tell us about your job and what you do: As a Victim Advocate (VA) I realize that the first time I meet a client is one of the most important interactions I will have in my role as their VA. I always remember that a victim of a sexual assault has just had all power taken away from them, and I maybe the first step to put that power back into their hands. It is important to understand a client’s immediate needs and safety. Sometimes that might mean just sitting in silence with them to allow them to have someone there with them. As a VA my job is to reassure clients that I will be there for them and answer any questions that they may have so that they can make the best decisions for themselves moving forward.



What are the rewards of being a VA? The biggest reward of being a VA is helping someone in what could be the most traumatic time in their life.



You were recently recognized for your efforts at the Mid-Level SHARP Ambassador Course at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Why were you recognized? I spoke up about the SHARP Ambassador program curriculum here at Camp Henry, South Korea, and how much of an impact the course had on the Soldiers and leaders who attended. I provided the SHARP branch chief all of the documents for the program and provided information from actual classes.



You will be departing the 403rd AFSB soon. What is your next assignment? I will be reporting to Hunter Army Airfield located in Savanah, Georgia.



Is there anything you would like to add?

The Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, known as SHARP, exists so the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur. Our goal is to eliminate sexual assaults and sexual harassment by creating a climate that respects the dignity of every member of the Army family. Additionally, we strive to:

• Reduce the stigma of reporting

• Protect the victim

• Increase prevention, investigation, prosecution and victim care capabilities

• Increase training and resources

• Refine and sustain response capability

Sexual harassment and sexual assault are inconsistent with Army Values and will not be tolerated. One assault is one too many. We must foster a climate of trust that respects and protects our Soldiers, civilians, and family members. We are aggressively implementing and expanding the Army's comprehensive Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program. SHARP is a commander's program. We are committed to ensuring engaged leadership at all levels to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.13.2021 00:22 Story ID: 407143 Location: CAMP HENRY, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd AFSB Personality Spotlight: Master Sgt. Gaylynn Evans, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.