City mayors visit Fame’s Favored Few

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. --

Team Fairchild hosted 11 Spokane-area mayors and city administrators here, Sept. 13, 2021, to discuss the common struggles the Spokane area and Fairchild Airmen and families are facing today.



Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, led the roundtable discussion after taking the local community leaders to several base locations to learn about Team Fairchild’s important Global Reach mission. He highlight the areas around base that offer Airmen, and their families, support and resources.



“This was a great opportunity to bring together some of our community leaders who understand local challenges and our most important role of taking care of people and their families,” said Bentley. “A culture of family, inclusion, teamwork, and connectedness are essential to our mission and we were able to discuss some of our shared challenges with the leaders of this community today that directly impact our mission.”



Additional topics of discussion included spouse licensure, morale, welfare, and recreation amenities on base, and affordable housing in the community.



The Spokane-area housing market experienced a 30% increase in home prices since June 2020, according to the Spokane Association of Realtors, making it increasingly difficult for Airmen to find affordable housing.



Additionally, Airmen staying in temporary lodging facilities here won’t have to go out of pocket after arriving to Fairchild. Their rate for TLF will be no greater than their basic allowance for housing for up to 30-days. Airmen will only be charged their basic allowance for housing after the initial 10 days. This special rate is even extendable on certification by the installation commander. See more about the housing memorandum by the Headquarters Air Force Personnel office here.



“We look forward to continue to partner with the community on opportunities for our Airmen and their families,” said Bentley. “We are lucky to call the Spokane-area home because of the outstanding community support.”



The mayors expressed their appreciation for nearly 80 years of partnership with the base, and for the Airmen and their families who work to project airpower.



“This roundtable illustrates just how important Fairchild and service members are to our community,” said Nadine Woodward, City of Spokane Mayor. “All nine of the area’s mayors were in attendance today, which speaks for itself.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.12.2021 14:27 Story ID: 407120 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, City mayors visit Fame’s Favored Few, by TSgt Travis Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.