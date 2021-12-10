MFEW-AL: Higher Further, Definitely Faster

Courtesy Photo | The MFEW-AL system’s purpose and ability is to create a clear picture, in real time,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The MFEW-AL system’s purpose and ability is to create a clear picture, in real time, of the EMS in any given area it is flying over. Every wireless, cellular, or mobile technology electronic device emits electromagnetic waves that are invisible to the human eye, but visible to systems like MFEW-AL. This allows MFEW-AL the ability to see all electronic devices and hone in on specific ones of interest. The MFEW-AL is the Army’s only program of record providing tactical commanders with deep look, organic, airborne, and an offensive Electronic Warfare (EW) capability that harnesses the EMS)to gain advantage over adversaries. MFEW-AL sees and shoots the furthest of all Army EW systems and is a key enabler of the Army Modernization Priorities, Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Teams (CFT), Network CFT, and Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) CFT. It utilizes technologically advanced systems with system architecture based on the Modular Open System Standards – CMOSS and provides the essential aerial component of the integrated EW system in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO). see less | View Image Page

You’ve probably had to deal with a software update. Either a phone or a computer in your life has had to update and reset taking minutes or even hours.



Very likely, that same device is what you’re reading this news story on.

Military devices have to work a little differently because often there won’t be 'downtime" to run an update, so software must move faster.



This is especially true when it comes to much of the hardware and software fielded by Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and recently, they have tested new methods to make their Multi-Function Electronic Warfare – Air Large (MFEW-AL) system, an airborne electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) detection, exploitation and attack platform even more effective.



The MFEW-AL system’s purpose and ability is to create a clear picture, in real time, of the EMS in any given area it is flying over. Every wireless, cellular, or mobile technology electronic device emits electromagnetic waves that are invisible to the human eye, but visible to systems like MFEW-AL. This allows MFEW-AL the ability to see all electronic devices and hone in on specific ones of interest.



The MFEW-AL is the Army’s only program of record providing tactical commanders with deep look, organic, airborne, and an offensive Electronic Warfare (EW) capability that harnesses the EMS)to gain advantage over adversaries. MFEW-AL sees and shoots the furthest of all Army EW systems and is a key enabler of the Army Modernization Priorities, Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Teams (CFT), Network CFT, and Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) CFT. It utilizes technologically advanced systems with system architecture based on the Modular Open System Standards – CMOSS and provides the essential aerial component of the integrated EW system in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).



"You have five senses," Col. Kevin Finch, the former Project Manager for EW&C said in an interview from 2019. "All those senses perceive certain types of information, site, sound, and so on. The EMS requires a 'sixth sense,' since it’s all around you and you can’t perceive it; giving that sixth sense to the commander in field, the commander at higher echelons? That’s a core goal with many of our programs, the MFEW – AL in particular."



The MFEW-AL testing began in January of 2020 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., then Southwest to Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., that February and then half way back to the east coast on Fort Campbell, Ky., this past March. In August of 2021, MFEW AL consistently demonstrated electronic warfare capabilities at extended ranges, far exceeding initial program requirements during U.S. Indo-Pacific Commands’ Exercise Forager 21, a test and refinement of Multi-Domain Operational capability.



For MFEW-AL MDO Live 21/FORAGER was a culmination of testing, modifying and streamlining the "pod," a casing for all the hardware and software that composes the MFEW-AL, plus mounting it on its latest airframe, a Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) unmanned aerial system.

The MFEW – AL team has learned a lot about how the system works and constantly put that knowledge back into the system, in a similar way some profit has to be put back into a business.



"We've also tried a number of the software techniques – in electronic warfare we call them techniques –it’s how we program the pods in both the collection and attacking of different targets or signals of interest," said Antonetta Minniti, Assistant Product Manager, Airborne Electronic Attack, Product Lead Electronic Attack, under PM EW&C. "We try out new EW techniques non-stop."



And "non-stop" means even while the pod is in air on an airframe, gathering information.



"We can now modify techniques; we’ve shown that we can modify them on the fly in the field while it's flying. We can load a new technique or tweak an existing technique in real time."



This ability evolved from an aggressive simplification of the pod.



"We’ve designed this system to be as flexible as possible and we’ve simplified it so much that an aircraft that [meets the Size, Weight, Power and Cooling or SWaP-C requirement] can carry the pod," said Minniti.



"For every signal of interest we build the 'technique' for it" said Minniti. "We create 'techniques' depending on what affects you want, you would use a different ‘technique.’ One system has one technique specific to finding and attacking it, for instance.”



That ease of modification is a net result of PM EW&C and its offices adapting to and pushing for C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), a group of standards for power, software hardware and system chassis ensuring more "plug and play" hardware and software.





"CMOSS standards allow us to coordinate software at a much more rapid pace" said Michael Acriche, Product Lead Electronic Attack, (PL EA). "that’s not just the prime vendor but multiple vendors and also university-affiliated research centers (UARCs) that can get in on our software techniques development. It really allows seamless software porting into the program."



"UARCs have a lot of the talent," said "They tend to be on the cutting edge so in them we have another source, along with a prime contractor, for software development, which is another outlet or means for bringing the good ideas and outside the box thinking into the program."



This is coupled with MFEW –AL having a greater range in at least two senses than other equipment in its class, the first being physical.



"It really can be seen as one of the Army's longest range sensors that really enables that deep look into enemy territory in support of multi-domain operations," said Acriche. "Without putting the aircraft or the pod at undue risk."



The other range is the high volume of information it can collect from the electromagnetic spectrum.



"We can do anything within our frequency range,” said Minniti. "We can detect locate and attack anything within that frequency range."



In Fiscal Year 22, the team aims to complete Developmental Testing, followed by a Limited User Test with the MFEW production baseline. These tests will inform an Army decision on future procurement. This is a 'fly before you buy" approach, where they can be certain that MFEW operational performance will meet the demands of a Multi-Domain-Operations enabled force.