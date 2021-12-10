SECNAV Releases New Strategic Guidance; Naval Education Enables Critical Warfighting

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro released the new One Navy-Marine Corps Team: Strategic Guidance from the Secretary of the Navy October 2021.



In this document, Del Toro discusses the importance of education and the competitive warfighting advantage as it relates to strategic competitors.



“Our mission demands leaders who possess the highest intellectual and warfighting capabilities in order to confront the many dangers of a complex world,” said Del Toro in the document. “We will create a continuum of learning that develops such leaders to serve at every level through ready, relevant education, attuned to the battle rhythm of active duty service.”



As the community college of the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard, the United States Naval Community College is the option for enlisted leaders seeking to earn a naval-relevant associate degree. Every USNCC degree program includes a 15-credit certificate in naval studies as the naval core.



In the document, Del Toro said the Department of the Navy will “build on the creation of the U.S. Naval Community College to expand access for all personnel.” He also said the investments in the Naval War College, the Naval Postgraduate School, the Naval Academy, and the USNCC will ensure “all naval learning institutions provide world-class curricula, research opportunities, and partnerships, tailored and prioritized to meet our most pressing warfighting requirements.”



To get more information about the U.S. Naval Community College, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

