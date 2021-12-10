U.S. Navy Recovers Helicopter Wreckage off the Coast of Calif.

The U.S. Navy recovered the wreckage of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter that crashed Aug. 31, approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while conducting routine operations with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).



The wreckage, along with five human remains, was recovered Oct. 8, 2021, from a depth of approximately 5,300-feet by a team from the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) embarked on the multi-purpose service vessel HOS Bayou.



The Bayou arrived at Naval Air Station North Island on Oct. 10, and the remains recovered from the crash were transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for identification.



An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

