SOCEUR supports Bomber Task Force Europe with interoperability exercise

Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt | Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from Lithuania and the Air Force's Special Operation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Patrik Orcutt | Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from Lithuania and the Air Force's Special Operation Command’s 352nd Special Operations Wing during Bomber Task Force 22-1 mission series, Oct. 11, 2021. This exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability for the Special Operations Command Europe, Naval Surface Warfare, 352nd Special Operations, and Lithuanian controllers responsible for coordinating airstrikes to support ground forces. see less | View Image Page

Coalition JTACS from Special Operations Command Europe, Naval Surface Warfare, 352nd Special Operations Wing and Lithuanian Special Forces coordinated with the bomber aircrews and identified simulated ground targets. The mission focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability for the controllers responsible for coordinating airstrikes to support ground forces.



“It is great to see the full integration of Lithuanian JTACS in this life-fire event,” said SOCEUR commander Maj. Gen. David H. Tabor. “The ability of a NATO ally to connect with a US bomber and call in precision fires brings the battle drill full circle: from training to execution.”



The BTF Europe series supports the European Deterrence Initiative and actively pursues opportunities to integrate with coalition forces throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa theaters.



U.S. Strategic Command bomber missions within U.S. European Command’s theater build capacity, strengthen international defense institutions, and counter a multitude of threats.



Coverage of the BTF deployment will be continuously available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.



Special Operations Command Europe is uniquely postured to galvanize the interagency with Allies and partners to counter malign influence, build cohesion, rapidly respond to emerging treats, and if necessary, defeat aggression.