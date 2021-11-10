Liberty Bells Hold Change of Command

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Cmdr. Adam D. Yates relieved Cmdr. Brian P. Watt as the commanding officer of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, Oct. 7, 2021.



VAW-115 is known as the "Liberty Bells," an airborne early warning and control squadron operating the E-2C/E-2D Hawkeye aircraft which carries advanced capabilities in the areas of detection, processing, identification, communication, and navigation.



Capt. Michael France, commodore, Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (COMACCLOG) served as the guest speaker.



“The Liberty Bells future is bright,” said France. “In approximately 5-years, this squadron will not only own 5 E-2D advanced Hawkeye platforms, but will also deploy with 5 MQ-25 Stingrays, the first unmanned aircraft systems to operate from an aircraft carrier at sea. This will double the size of the squadrons on future deployments and present an awesome capability to the fleet.”



Watt was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as VAW-115 executive officer and commanding officer 2019 to 2021.



“I have so much gratitude and recognition for the men and women in this command,” said Watt. “This has been a defining moment in my life and I’m thankful everyday that I was able to lead the squadron and humbled to learn so many lessons. While we stand here today, remember that our shipmates are at sea standing the watch. It will soon be your time at sea and I know the men and women of the Liberty Bells will be ready.”



Yates is a native of Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2002, earning a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Master if Arts in Marketing. He was commissioned through Officer Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola in June 2004. He has accumulated over 1,700 flight hours and 400 carrier arrested landings in the E-2C Hawkeye.



“Naval aviation has been flying, fighting, and winning for over 110 years,” said Yates. “The Liberty Bells have been providing premiere early warning command and control at sea since 1967. The list of accolades is long and demonstrates we’re pretty good at what we do. I challenge you all to continue setting the culture of high operational standards and look for ways we can improve to be the best we can be.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which draws its origins from ancient customs and laws of the sea begun by early seafaring men and women. By custom, this ceremony must be formal and impressive as to strengthen the respect for authority and guarantee that “all hands” personally witness the official passing of command between officers who are duly authorized to assume control.



“Liberty Bells, victory and preserving the peace during the next naval conflict starts with you,” France stated. “Your carrier air wing and strike commander will need you airborne with all of your systems operating as your aircraft provides awareness that no other aircraft in the world can. Just like the many that have served before us, I know you’re up for the challenge.”



NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2021 Date Posted: 10.12.2021 03:14 Story ID: 407083 Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Bells Hold Change of Command, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.