Photo Essay: New range training area being built near Range 4 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Range Maintenance personnel are shown Sept. 23, 2021, constructing a fire...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Range Maintenance personnel are shown Sept. 23, 2021, constructing a fire and movement range on Range 4 at Fort McCoy. The smaller range is 100 meters wide by 150 meters long. The new range also is designed for training individual Soldiers and buddy teams on basic fire and movement techniques. Range Operations and Range Maintenance are managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Range Maintenance personnel are shown Sept. 23, 2021, constructing a fire and movement range on Range 4 at Fort McCoy.



The smaller range is 100 meters wide by 150 meters long. The new range also is designed for training individual Soldiers and buddy teams on basic fire and movement techniques.



Range Operations and Range Maintenance are managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.