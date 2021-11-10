USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Ships Return from Deployment

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), flag ship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), returned to its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Oct. 11, following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.



During the deployment the crew participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships, while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security. Prior to deployment the crew completed composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) before officially deploying on March 26.



“Over the last eight months, Iwo Jima’s crew consistently performed at the highest levels and always ensured our integrated naval power and operational readiness,” said Capt. David Loo, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) commanding officer.



The crew made several port calls during the deployment to locations including Rota, Spain; Souda Bay, Greece; Eilat, Israel; and Duqm, Oman, where COVID measures were implemented in order to protect the crew and preserve operational readiness.



“The crew was always at the ready, ensuring every warfighting task and mission were successfully completed, which highlighted the professionalism and expertise of United States Naval forces to our coalition partners and friends,” said Loo. “Despite the challenges we faced during our deployment, the crew stayed resilient, focused, and safe.”



While operating in the 6th Fleet area of operation the crew participated in the bilateral exercise Ragnar Viking with the British Royal marines and the Irish navy, in addition to participating in an integrated Air Defense exercise.



The crew also conducted exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth in 6th Fleet and hosted the U.K. Minister of Armed Forces as well as the Charge d ’Affairs for the embassy in the United Kingdom.



While operating in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility the crew participated in Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsals (TACR) in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Iwo Jima, along with the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and HMS Queen Elizabeth conducted dual large deck interoperability exercises, a unique opportunity that allowed both navies to exercise coordinating surface operations.



With roughly 4,300 Sailors and Marines embarked, the IWOARG ships sailed more than 138,000 nautical miles combined, operating dynamically across multiple fleets with NATO allies, partners and friends. The amphibious ready group’s ships completed multiple strait and choke point transits.



The IWOARG as a whole supported a variety of mission sets ranging from passing and communication exercises with naval forces from our allied and partner nations including the British, Hellenic, and Egyptian navies, to participation in numerous interoperability and partnership exercises such as Fleet Battle Problem, Ragnar Viking, Portuguese PHIBEX, Joint Warrior, Steadfast Defender, Exercise Nemesis Raptor, and Operation Allies Refuge.



The Iwo Jima also supported the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) flight operations for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and Operation Freedom Sentinel (OFS) as well as the air wing’s integration exercises with joint, allied and partner nation forces – all in support of maritime security, regional stability and enhanced interoperability to reinforce the U.S.’s continued commitment to allies, partners and friends.



The 24th MEU ACE, embarked air wing for the IWOARG, conducted over 3,978 sorties, logged 7,220 flight hours, moved 8,196 passengers and 1,118,870 pounds of cargo over the course of the entire deployment. The HSC-26 detachment logged 1,736 flight hours, 518 sorties, moved 264 passengers and 3,550,030 pounds of cargo. The IWOARG completed 45 replenishment at sea (RAS) evolutions throughout the 6th and 5th areas of operation.



The IWOARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Embarked detachments for the IWOARG include Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.



The 24th MEU mission is to provide the United States with a forward-deployed, amphibious force-in-readiness capable of executing missions across the full spectrum of combat and military operations other than war and consists of four basic elements – a command element, a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.



For more information about USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7

