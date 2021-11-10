1022nd Engineer Company Completes Construction Projects in Iraq

Photo By 1st Lt. James Mason | A team of 1022nd Engineer Company Soldiers in Iraq, led by Staff Sgt. Bryon...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. James Mason | A team of 1022nd Engineer Company Soldiers in Iraq, led by Staff Sgt. Bryon Granderson, has been working on multiple vertical construction projects during their time at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, including Sun Shades, chairs and benches, platforms, and most recently, over a dozen sets of staircases. The staircases that are being constructed will be used by units across the entire base, to include troops from the U.S. military, as well as the militaries of our coalition forces and partner nations. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of the 1022nd Engineer Company, a unit of the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, are currently spread out and operating in multiple countries across the CENTCOM area of operations, including Iraq.



The team of 1022nd Soldiers in Iraq, led by Staff Sgt. Bryon Granderson, has been working on multiple vertical construction projects during their time at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, to include Sun Shades, chairs and benches, platforms, and most recently, over a dozen sets of staircases.



The staircases that are being constructed will be used by units across the entire base, to include troops from the U.S. military, as well as the militaries of our coalition forces and partner nations.



“The point of this project is to ensure the safety of Soldiers so that they can do their job proficiently and safely,” said Granderson. “The impact will be extreme. Troops will no longer have to worry about climbing up ladders while facing the possibility of tipping over.”



Prior to the implementation of the staircases, Soldiers were constantly climbing up and down ladders to get to higher platforms. Soldiers would often be climbing the ladders while carrying tools, equipment, and many times a weapon, which created a significant increase in the probability of an accident occurring.



Now, with the staircases being emplaced in some of the most highly traveled areas, Soldiers will be able to get to elevated platforms safer and more efficiently.



“These staircases are extremely important because it will allow troops to climb up and down to locations safely,” said Granderson. “The goal is always to have three points of contact and stability when climbing something so this meets that demand.”



Despite the Iraqi heat and many times long workdays, the Soldiers of the 1022nd remain positive and proud of their work.



“The best part about this project is being able to provide better welfare for the Soldiers ad making a difference for years to come. It feels very rewarding,” said Spc. Justin Davis of the 1022nd Engineer Company. “We have all worked to build these as a team which allowed us to become proficient with this task.”



To date, the 1022nd has constructed over 15 staircases to be used by troops in Erbil and the requests by units for more to be constructed across the base continue to come in.