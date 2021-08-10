McConnell's Fitness Center opens with restrictions

"We worked with the wing commander, public health and used the guidelines posted on the Kansas

Department of Health and Environment coronavirus website to create a plan to meet recommended safety

measures,” said William Hageman, 22nd Force Support squadron fitness and sports center director.

Hageman and his staff take pride in the Fitness Center and wanted to ensure best practices were in place

before allowing anyone to enter. They dedicate time each day to close the doors and clean all the equipment

inside the facility.

“We distribute a bottle of disinfectant spray and ask customers to be responsible with the machines they are

using and items they are touching,” said Airman 1st Class Sophia Hunt, 22nd Force Support squadron fitness

and sports apprentice.

Open rooms are marked with the maximum allowable capacity, and no one under the age of 16 is authorized

in the gym at this time.

“Some people go to the gym for kind of relief from stress from work or home or whatever they are dealing

with, I feel like the gym is a good release for people,” said Hunt.

The Fitness Center staff will continue to be flexible with any needed changes or restrictions to provide the

safest environment possible.

“We want to help them and also make sure they don’t get sick.” said Hunt.

McConnell’s Airmen continued to fuel the fight these last few months while maintaining a healthy balance of

mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness to build and sustain a resilient workplace.

