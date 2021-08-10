Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell's Fitness Center opens with restrictions

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    "We worked with the wing commander, public health and used the guidelines posted on the Kansas
    Department of Health and Environment coronavirus website to create a plan to meet recommended safety
    measures,” said William Hageman, 22nd Force Support squadron fitness and sports center director.
    Hageman and his staff take pride in the Fitness Center and wanted to ensure best practices were in place
    before allowing anyone to enter. They dedicate time each day to close the doors and clean all the equipment
    inside the facility.
    “We distribute a bottle of disinfectant spray and ask customers to be responsible with the machines they are
    using and items they are touching,” said Airman 1st Class Sophia Hunt, 22nd Force Support squadron fitness
    and sports apprentice.
    Open rooms are marked with the maximum allowable capacity, and no one under the age of 16 is authorized
    in the gym at this time.
    “Some people go to the gym for kind of relief from stress from work or home or whatever they are dealing
    with, I feel like the gym is a good release for people,” said Hunt.
    The Fitness Center staff will continue to be flexible with any needed changes or restrictions to provide the
    safest environment possible.
    “We want to help them and also make sure they don’t get sick.” said Hunt.
    McConnell’s Airmen continued to fuel the fight these last few months while maintaining a healthy balance of
    mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness to build and sustain a resilient workplace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 19:28
    Story ID: 407065
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell's Fitness Center opens with restrictions, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    3N0XX Public Affairs

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT