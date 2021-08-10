The little things that matter most to our essential workers

Many families across the globe are facing challenges with not working while others are facing the challenge of being an essential worker and needing child care. McConnell is no exception. The Child Development Center has been in the game since the beginning.

As fears spread about the virus, the CDC pulled together and handled the crisis with action and positivity.

“My main concern was the health of the children and my staff in the program; the move to limit the number of children and staff during the day helped ease the concern.” Said Kathleen Gladman, 22nd Force Support Squadron, Child Development Center, director. “I was relieved that organizations could move to teleworking and staggered shifts so we could limit our classroom rations to help with the exposure risks to our children” said Gladman.

The CDC wasted no time putting measures in place from the very beginning and continues to fine-tune them as the situation continues to evolve. Staff and parents must wear face masks, hand sanitizer can be found throughout the facility, and every child’s temperature is taken when they arrive.

Megan Lee is a Child and Youth Program assistant, and explains the adjust she has adapted to in the infant room. “We try to social distance, but working with children, that is not always optimal, so we wear masks all day. We talk with parents about any symptoms the children may have. We’re using stronger cleaning supplies and cleaning more frequently. In the room, we find activities to distract the children with so we can do the required cleaning.”

The CDC continues to modify procedures as they receive guidance from the Air Force Services Headquarters and the Department of Defense. Some steps they’ve taken toward health and safety are not related to cleaning.

While McConnell’s mission continues, the CDC remained open to provide safety, security and peace of mind to those parents who are essential to the mission.

The pandemic creates additional stress and uncertainty in daily life, but the staff at the CDC has found ways to combat that stress. “Being present in the moment and taking the time to give extra care and comfort to a child who having a hard time. Appreciating those around you and the connections with them. Be positive.”

With all the uncertainty surrounding the crisis, the staff at the CDC remains modest is their daily duties while providing a safe and healthy environment for children of the essential workers required to keep McConnell fueling the fight.

“I never really saw the job as an essential job before, but it’s a bit humbling to realize that there are people who can’t go do their job if there is nowhere to take their children and to be a part of that has been really eye-opening. The parents have been amazing. said, Lee.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.10.2021 19:28 Story ID: 407064 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The little things that matter most to our essential workers, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.