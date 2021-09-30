On 30 September 2021, the Soldiers and civilians of the 401st Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, participates in a 5K run walk to raise awareness for the Army’s Sexual Harassment Assault Response program. Their goal is to walk/run 7,816 miles to match or exceed the same number of sexual assaults reported across the Department of Defense in 2020.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 03:33 Story ID: 407055 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN , KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 401st AFSB SHARP Walk, by SSG Ethan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.