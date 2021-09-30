Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    401st AFSB SHARP Walk

    401st AFSB SHARP walk participants

    CAMP ARIFJAN , KUWAIT

    09.30.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ethan Taylor 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    On 30 September 2021, the Soldiers and civilians of the 401st Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, participates in a 5K run walk to raise awareness for the Army’s Sexual Harassment Assault Response program. Their goal is to walk/run 7,816 miles to match or exceed the same number of sexual assaults reported across the Department of Defense in 2020.

