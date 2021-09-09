Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grey Knight Search and Rescue Mission Ends with Located Mariner

    VP-46 Rescues stranded mariner

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram | 210909-N-ZZ999-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 9, 2021) A private sailing vessel floats...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. – The Grey Knights of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 located a missing mariner during a multi-day Search and Rescue (SAR) evolution out of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2021.

    The mariner and his vessel were reported missing when they failed to arrive to their port of call, Haleiwa, Oahu after departing Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauai.

    He had been missing for one week when VP-46’s Combat Aircrew (CAC) TEN onboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft departed on the Patrol Squadrons fifth consecutive sortie in search of the vessel.

    Once on station, CAC-10 commenced their search of a 9,000 square mile area oriented southwest of Kauai. On their first leg of the search pattern, the Electronic Warfare Operator detected a small radar return just outside of the assigned search area. Upon further investigation, CAC-10 visually identified the vessel, now 275 nautical miles southwest of Kauai.

    CAC-10 deployed a UNIPAC II Search and Rescue (SAR) Kit. Shortly thereafter, the Grey Knights remained on station following the arrival of a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules to coordinate assistance from a nearby merchant vessel before returning to Kaneohe Bay.

    Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Third Class Jordyn Sanchez noted that “being the radar operator, it’s easy to get discouraged during SAR flights after not finding anything for hours or sometimes days. But, avoiding complacency makes the difference between having a successful rescue and just another search.”

    With the moniker of “The Oldest and the Best,” The VP-46 Grey Knights recently returned from a seven-month deployment conducting anti-submarine warfare operations and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in the FIFTH and SIXTH Fleet Areas of Responsibility. VP-46 is homeported at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington with a detachment assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. They continue to prove the multi-mission capability of the P-8A Poseidon around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:19
    Story ID: 407037
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Knight Search and Rescue Mission Ends with Located Mariner, by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VP-46 Rescues stranded mariner
    VP-46 Rescues stranded mariner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sar
    p-8a
    vp-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT