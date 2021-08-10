MARIETTA, Ga. – Approximately 460 Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard are providing medical support teams and entry control teams at close to 40 hospitals across Georgia to help alleviate the workload on medical staff due to COVID cases.
The Georgia National Guard is providing MST and ECT support to hospitals in Albany, Atlanta, Athens, Braselton, Brunswick, Calhoun, Carrollton, Chatsworth, Clayton County, Cobb County, Fayette County, Gainesville, Greensboro, Houston County, Newnan, Savannah, Stockbridge, and Rome; and ten Wellstar Hospital locations.
“Missions may shift but we are always ready to serve the people of Georgia in any capacity,” said Major General Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard and member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force.
In addition to the state-wide response, Georgia National Guard service members recently assisted the Louisiana National Guard with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, were deployed to New York to assist with security during the United Nations General Assembly, and continue to serve in all six geographic Combatant Commands around the world.
Press contacts
Maj. Pam Stauffer
pamela.stauffer.2@us.af.mil
404-330-4521
This work, Georgia National Guard continues to serve the state and nation, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
