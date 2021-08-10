Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard continues to serve the state and nation

    Savannah Mass Vaccination Site

    10.08.2021

    Story by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    MARIETTA, Ga. – Approximately 460 Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard are providing medical support teams and entry control teams at close to 40 hospitals across Georgia to help alleviate the workload on medical staff due to COVID cases.

    The Georgia National Guard is providing MST and ECT support to hospitals in Albany, Atlanta, Athens, Braselton, Brunswick, Calhoun, Carrollton, Chatsworth, Clayton County, Cobb County, Fayette County, Gainesville, Greensboro, Houston County, Newnan, Savannah, Stockbridge, and Rome; and ten Wellstar Hospital locations.

    “Missions may shift but we are always ready to serve the people of Georgia in any capacity,” said Major General Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard and member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force.

    In addition to the state-wide response, Georgia National Guard service members recently assisted the Louisiana National Guard with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, were deployed to New York to assist with security during the United Nations General Assembly, and continue to serve in all six geographic Combatant Commands around the world.


    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 15:05
    Story ID: 407033
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    This work, Georgia National Guard continues to serve the state and nation, by CPT Amanda Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

