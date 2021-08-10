Georgia National Guard continues to serve the state and nation

Photo By Capt. Bryant Wine | U.S. Army Spc. Rashad Kelley, a unit supply specialist with the Savannah-based...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Bryant Wine | U.S. Army Spc. Rashad Kelley, a unit supply specialist with the Savannah-based Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard receives a visitor April 13, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Savannah, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard provided on-site logistics and operation support to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency as they administered COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination locations across Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine) see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. – Approximately 460 Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard are providing medical support teams and entry control teams at close to 40 hospitals across Georgia to help alleviate the workload on medical staff due to COVID cases.



The Georgia National Guard is providing MST and ECT support to hospitals in Albany, Atlanta, Athens, Braselton, Brunswick, Calhoun, Carrollton, Chatsworth, Clayton County, Cobb County, Fayette County, Gainesville, Greensboro, Houston County, Newnan, Savannah, Stockbridge, and Rome; and ten Wellstar Hospital locations.



“Missions may shift but we are always ready to serve the people of Georgia in any capacity,” said Major General Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard and member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force.



In addition to the state-wide response, Georgia National Guard service members recently assisted the Louisiana National Guard with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, were deployed to New York to assist with security during the United Nations General Assembly, and continue to serve in all six geographic Combatant Commands around the world.





