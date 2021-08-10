ASC rolls out new Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program with holistic approach

Courtesy Photo | Nick Osterhaus, Wellness program specialist, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, trains on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nick Osterhaus, Wellness program specialist, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, trains on the treadmill during his Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program time on Sept. 28. (Photo by Linda Ottman, G1 Division, ASC.) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – It’s never too late to get in better shape! The U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s new and improved Army Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program aims at helping ASC’s workforce achieve such goal, with a new and integrated holistic approach to well-being.



Following updated Army guidance issued in July, ASC made some improvements to the existing CFHPP to provide additional health and fitness opportunities to its workforce across a wide array of areas.



“This is such a step forward,” said Linda Ottman, program specialist for health, wellness and resilience at ASC.



The new CFHPP policy, signed on July 12 by Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, ASC commanding general, was distributed to the entire ASC footprint with the goal of enhancing the health, fitness, and quality of life for all ASC civilians, while increasing mission productivity and organizational wellness.



“The old program was limited to a six-month opportunity to be used once during your career,” said Ottman. “The new policy changed the program to an ongoing, year-round program and applies to both Army civilian appropriated and non-appropriated fund employees with participation contingent on supervisory approval.”



Civilians now have the option to use up to three hours per week – with a cap of 80 hours - of administrative leave per year to attend command-supported fitness and health promotion initiatives, including physical fitness activities, holistic health promotion sessions, and nutrition education classes.



Defense Organizational Climate Surveys, Federal Employee Viewpoint Surveys, and multiple wellness surveys indicated that the ASC workforce is interested in health and wellness information, as well as strategies to mitigate health concerns, according to Ottman.



These results reflect documented needs of the workforce and assist in tailoring future ASC wellness program initiatives, she said.



“Our primarily sedentary workforce exhibits serious health concerns,” said Ottman. “Chronic diseases such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States and account for more than 75% of health care spending.



“Forty-five percent of Americans have at least one chronic disease, many of which could be prevented, delayed, or alleviated, through simple lifestyle changes,” she said. “The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that eliminating three risk factors – poor diet, inactivity, and smoking – would prevent 80% of heart disease and strokes; 80% of Type 2 diabetes; and 40% of cancer.



“Add the pandemic stressors and we have a recipe for an unhealthy workforce,” she added.



Nick Osterhaus, ASC Wellness program specialist, started participating in the CHFPP in April.



“Going into the program, my main focus was to be able to stay in shape,” he said. “About a month after I started, I found out that the area where I benefited the most was my mental strength.”



Osterhaus said that having the extra time to go to the gym, put on his headphones, and block out everything going on in his life – at home or at work – while concentrating on his workout has truly helped him.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an unprecedented situation causing several changes, including altering work arrangements for thousands of civilian employees. Over the past 18 months, many employees have had to adjust to new situations and different setups, including teleworking.



Although some found teleworking could easily fit in their daily lives, others discovered it affected their health and fitness.



Some people who were used to getting up and starting their workday with simple activities, such as daily stair climbs or walking to meetings in neighboring buildings, have found teleworking significantly decreased the amount of steps walked each day, lowering the amount of daily calories burned.



Ottman said the improved CFHPP was the push many needed to get back on track.



“During the month of June, there were 49 civilian employees participating in the CFHPP and they recorded 364 hours of fitness,” she said. “In August, 156 civilian employees participated in the program and reported 910 hours of fitness,” highlighting the 218% increase in participation and the 150% increase in fitness hours within only eight weeks.



Ottman said the CFHPP is a great opportunity to improve or maintain a healthy lifestyle and create a better life-work balance. She said she received hundreds of inquiries from employees who were anxiously awaiting the new policy to take effect.



“In previous years, the biggest complaint was the six-month limitation. Now that this has been rescinded, the participation rate is steadily increasing, showing that the program is valued by our employees.”



Overall, the CFHPP aims at providing workplace benefits resulting in a more physically fit workforce with higher energy, better focus for increased work productivity and lower absenteeism, because, when we feel good physically and mentally, we are more productive and resilient at work, Ottman said.



“I feel great after every session,” Osterhaus said. “I walk back to my desk with my head up higher and I am able to better concentrate on the tasks I have in front of me.



“Being able to get away for a few times a week to workout has actually helped me concentrate more on my job,” he said. “It benefited me more than I thought it would when I first started.”