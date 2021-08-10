Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Voyer, right, familiarizes Maj. Gen. John Andonie, deputy...... read more read more Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Voyer, right, familiarizes Maj. Gen. John Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard, on an Anschutz 1807 rifle used in biathlons at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont, Feb. 26, 2021. Four Soldiers with the Vermont Army National Guard were sent to Austria in 2020 to represent the United States in the Biathlon Pre-World Cup. Voyer is a biathlon trainer with the 158th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Marcus Tracy) see less | View Image Page

TAG Release 21-48



October 8, 2021



Vermont Army National Guard to launch public tours of range



JERICHO, Vt. – The Vermont Army National Guard will begin public tours of Camp Ethan Allen Training Site on Oct. 22.



Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at www.vtguard.com/CEATS.



The tour will include an overview of the Vermont Army National Guard organization and capabilities, a visit to the construction site of a new Army Mountain Warfare School and a stop at the renowned biathlon course.



“This tour program represents another opportunity for us to engage with our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “The range has been here for a long time, but many people have never had the opportunity to see what kind of training occurs here.”



Located in Jericho since the 1920’s, CEATS provides training opportunities not available in any other New England state. The Army Mountain Warfare School serves as the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army, serving students from all branches of the military as well as foreign allies. The Vermont National Guard acts as the program manager for the National Guard biathlon program, and CEATS boasts what many consider the best biathlon course in eastern America.



“While the range has served the training needs of the Vermont National Guard and the region for nearly 100 years, our capabilities have increased dramatically recently,” said Lt. Col. David Fabricius, range chief plans and operations officer. “Units from all over come here to qualify on mounted crew served weapons and we continue to adapt to meet new requirements for rifle and pistol qualification standards, in addition to many other training opportunities year round.”



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, CEATS also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective and efficient management of CEATS resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



To register for the tour, complete the contact form located on www.vtguard.com/CEATS. For additional questions contact Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Officer Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.



