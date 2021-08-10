Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Accomplishments

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Leaders and peers celebrated the accomplishments of two Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday, October 8, 2021.

    A ceremony held outside Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized the efforts and excellence of Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jesus Ayalalara, right, and Hospital Corpsman First Class Garett Fralix

    Ayalalara was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions while serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the clinic's immunization and staff education departments.

    Fralix was recognized with the title of "Master Training Specialist"
    after successfully passing numerous assessments and requirements at his previous assignment aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 10:58
    Story ID: 407019
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Accomplishments, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    naval health clinic cherry point
    navymedicine

