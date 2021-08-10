Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Accomplishments

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Leaders and peers celebrated the accomplishments of two Sailors serving aboard Marine...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Leaders and peers celebrated the accomplishments of two Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday, October 8, 2021. A ceremony held outside Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized the efforts and excellence of Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jesus Ayalalara, right, and Hospital Corpsman First Class Garett Fralix Ayalalara was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions while serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the clinic's immunization and staff education departments. Fralix was recognized with the title of "Master Training Specialist" after successfully passing numerous assessments and requirements at his previous assignment aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page