MARMC Employee Wins 2021 Woman of Color Technology All-Star Award

NORFOLK, Virginia – Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Lab Certification and Monitoring Branch Manager, Traci Harrison was recently selected as the 2021 Woman of Color (WOC) Technology All-Star. She is MARMC’s first recipient of the award.



For over 25 years, the WOC has selected the best and brightest candidates from around the country for their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) awards.



“I am still in awe of being a recipient of this national award. I am truly grateful. One of my mentors told me ‘I had something for the nation,’” said Harrison. “My next goal is to continue to promote up the ladder in government with an end goal of retiring as a member of the Senior Executive Service.”



In 2017, Harrison joined Naval Sea System Command’s (NAVSEA) Joint Navy Audit Certification Team at MARMC. In 2019, she moved into her current position as Certification and Audit Branch Manager, becoming the first African American female Branch Manager in MARMC’s Engineering Department.



In her current role, Harrison provides oversight, management and compliance of NAVSEA criteria for inspections and audit recertification in Miniature and Micro miniature (2M), Module Test and Repair (MTR), Fiber Optic Test and Repair (FOTR) and Metrology Calibration (METCAL) aboard ships and submarines, shore-site facilities, commercial facilities and technician recertification for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Additionally, she provides oversight, management and compliance of NAVSEA’s criteria for MARMC’s Engineering Department, Test Equipment Calibration Program which ensures calibration readiness throughout the department.



Congratulations to Ms. Harrison on her award!



MARMC, a directorate under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).