Youth drummer sets sights on Korean entertainment

By Monica K. Guthrie

By Monica K. Guthrie



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The music world almost lost a drummer all because a grandmother put NASCAR on television for her 10-year old grandson.



“It was a complete accident,” said Josh Berryman. “I lived with my grandma for a little while and we were watching TV one day … and there was a NASCAR race on and there was nothing else on TV. That was the start of a very long obsession with racing.”



An avid NASCAR fan, Josh competed in racing leagues, sometimes finishing first or second. But instead of chasing checkered flags, Josh recently renewed his passion for music and won a military child talent competition, a Seoul drumming competition, and signed a contract with a Korean entertainment agency to be a drummer in a band.



“None of this was even a dream, I’d say, even seven or eight months ago, not even a year ago,” said Josh, now a 15-year-old sophomore in high school. “I didn’t think anything of (drumming). It was still hobby. It may have been a hobby I was really passionate about, but I didn’t see any way to pursue this as a career. But now I might be able to.”



FINDING HIS RHYTHM

As a young child, Josh’s parents encouraged their son to pursue what he was interested in. And Josh had a lot of interests. Over the course of his childhood, Josh learned piano, guitar, bass, and singing. He took boxing lessons, became a 2nd degree black belt in Hapkido, and earned a 1st degree black belt in Taekwondo. Josh also played in little league and won a city championship.



“We supported a lot of his hobbies and tried to feed whatever he was into … and the one that stuck was drumming,” said Jim Berryman, Josh’s father.



Berryman said they bought the then 7-year-old Josh a “little cheap drum set” to play on and paid for lessons from a lady down the street who was a professional drummer. However, when the family moved, their new home came with challenges.



“It was too loud,” said Josh. “I’d get complaints in the first few minutes.”



So Josh quit playing drums. For two years.



Then, two years ago, Josh’s family moved back to South Korea, and the passion reignited. The family still had a drum set, and decided to put it on the third floor of their home, which they soundproofed.



“We set it up and I started to play and I was really bad,” Josh said laughing. “I’d forgotten everything I’d learned, but I still had fun with it. I played maybe 30 to 40 minutes a day, at most an hour. But I would listen to music and play to it. It might have sounded pretty terrible, but it’s what made me better.”



As Josh became more motivated, his father made him a deal: In return for good grades and regularly practicing the drums, Berryman would buy Josh a new drum set.



“I was really happy to do that,” said Berryman, who works in the information management office or U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “It helped him do better in school and made him a better drummer."



A year ago, Josh got his new drum set and started a new lifestyle. He began playing with the praise team at the Agape worship service on Camp Humphreys, developing skills necessary to play not just with a recording but with other people.



“It wasn’t just a hobby or something fun to do after school anymore,” said Josh.



A STAR IS BORN

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation sponsored a “Military Kids Have Talent” contest designed to give children of military service members a virtual stage for sharing skills and talents and to give audiences nationwide a chance to celebrate them. The prize for winning was a trip for four to Orlando, Florida. Josh submitted a video of himself playing drums to the song “Hall of Fame” by The Script. He was the only international entry, and in September he learned he won in his age group.



“Joshua played the drums with such precision, but in a natural free-style manner,” said Lauryn Cantrell, communications coordinator with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “He kept a solid tempo, allowing his personality to show through his playing while showing he takes drum playing seriously and practices hard. It takes precision, hand-eye coordination, and multi-tasking to make playing a musical instrument look effortless."



A month before the “Military Kids Have Talent” contest, Josh entered another competition: The Seoul Drum Festival. His mother, Hana Berryman, saw the ad on social media; however, the competition stipulated entrants needed to be Korean citizens. Not to be deterred, Hana contacted the organizers who then sought guidance from the drum festival officials to allow Josh to compete. Josh submitted an audition video and was invited to Seoul to perform live with two other finalists in his age group.



“It was a little bit overwhelming,” said Josh. “Before I started drumming, I wasn’t really competitive … and now, to be recognized for something that I really love doing, it’s almost like a surreal thing.”



To top it off, a Korean entertainment company approached Josh and offered him a contract.



“They scouted me from the Seoul Drum Festival, and I did some stuff with them, and I signed a contract,” said Josh. “It’s like a training thing. They want to make a band out of me and some other kids.”



NEW RHYTHM

Josh attended Humphreys High School for the 2020 to 2021 school year but has opted for homeschooling this year, which allows him the freedom to focus on drumming. He averages three trips to Seoul each week to work. He manages his schoolwork by studying on the train during work days.



“I actually like studying – especially math,” said Josh. “So when I find time I’ll study. Yes, my mom yells at me when I don’t do my work, but that’s pretty normal. But I try to motivate myself now.”



On days when Josh is at home, he starts his school day at 9 a.m. and works on lessons until 3 p.m. He practices drumming for two hours, then eats dinner, and then returns to the drum set for two more hours of practice.



Josh said he hopes to capitalize on the opportunities he has now. While being a military child has been difficult, he added that he’s thankful for what the life has given him.



“I think (being a military child) allows me to overcome things because I’m used to having to overcome moving and making new friends,” said Josh. “It’s certainly been difficult. It’s hard for sure having to make friends every few years … you can’t really form close friendships with anyone, but it’s also given me opportunities to do things like this. If I stayed in the states, this would have never happened.”



Josh’s parents say while he is busy, they believe he is happy. They also say they believe in fueling the passion of children, and they hope Josh is able to achieve his dreams.



“He wants to move on and play in front of large groups of people and that’s what I hope for him – that he can make a living in something that he enjoys,” said Berryman. “And if that doesn’t work out, he can become a NASCAR driver.”