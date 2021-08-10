Why We Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Photo By Honey Nixon | We share a desire to pass down hope to our children that they will be given the...... read more read more Photo By Honey Nixon | We share a desire to pass down hope to our children that they will be given the opportunities for success in a country that embraces diversity. see less | View Image Page

¡Hola! Mi nombre is Cynthia Perales Batchelor,



This year’s National Hispanic Heritage Month theme is, Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope. Esperanza or “Hope” means optimism and the belief that I can improve my well-being by my contributions to my family, work, and to my community.



Hispanic Heritage month is important because it is an opportunity to celebrate all the positive contributions from Hispanic/Latinos Americans and a reminder that we should all strive to create a world that is inclusive. It is also opportunity to be seen as we, Americans of Hispanic descent, are — with our multi-ethnic cultural differences, language, food, music, family, and dance. We also share a desire to pass down hope to our children that they will be given the opportunities for success in a country that embraces diversity.



My grandparents left Mexico to start their family in Texas. When my grandfather first came to Texas he was a grocery clerk sweeping floors in Laredo, Texas. He shared with me that he even as he swept floors he worked hard to do his best.



He wanted more for his growing family so he joined the U.S. Army and eventually gained his citizenship. This was the beginning of migration of the Perales family to Texas. He eventually worked for the Department of the Air Force as an electrician. My father, and a host of aunts and uncles started their federal careers serving in the military or working on military bases in San Antonio.



My grandfather was the seed of hope to encourage our family into civil service despite the hardships of discrimination. I want everyone to remember the struggles that my community has faced like segregation and the suppression of linguistic diversity.



Mi nombre is Cynthia Perales Batchelor and I am proud to continue the family tradition to have served my country as a Soldier and now as federal employee.