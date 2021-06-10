Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ Fleet and Family Support Center hosted a proclamation signing bringing together leadership from the command, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP).



“I want to thank the base CO and the hospital CO for this opportunity to truly represent a united front and to ensure that we are engaged as leaders because there is no room for domestic violence, domestic abuse,” said Rear Adm. Darin Via, Commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. "It does not reflect, whatsoever, with the core values of readiness and mission accomplishment."



Via; Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads; and Capt. Shelley Perkins, Commanding Officer of NMCP, each signed the proclamation in Building 1 at NMCP, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



“The general purpose of awareness month is to shed light on a cause and practice prevention, but at FFSC, and certainly on base, we hope to do that year-round,” said Jessica Zimmer, Family Advocacy Program Victim Advocate at Fleet and Family Support Center. “The real reason we are here is to celebrate such an important awareness month and to mourn those lost to abuse, celebrate survivors of abuse, and network together for change.”



For additional information on DVAM or other services and programs, please contact the Fleet and Family Support Center at 757-953-7801 (Portsmouth Annex) or 757-421-8770 (Northwest Annex).

