94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deploys Iron Dome System to Guam for Operational Testing

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii – The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command is overseeing the temporary, experimental deployment of one of the Army’s Iron Dome Defense Systems to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act required the deployment of the Iron Dome system to an operational theater no later than the end of 2021. Soldiers and equipment from the 2-43Air Defense Artillery Battalion from Fort Bliss, Texas will deploy in order to fulfill those NDAA requirements, test the capabilities of the system, and further train and refine the deployment capabilities of air defenders. There is currently no plan to conduct a live fire of the system while it is on Guam.

