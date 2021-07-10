Phoenix recruiter wins USAREC Station Commander of the Year accolade

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Rigoberto Portillo (left), station commander, Anthem Recruiting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Rigoberto Portillo (left), station commander, Anthem Recruiting Station, Phoenix North Recruiting Company, poses with Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, command sergeant major, United States Recruiting Command, after being named the 2021 United States Recruiting Command Station Commander of the Year, Sept. 24, USAREC Headquarters, Fort Knox. Ky. (Photo courtesy USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The wait seemed like an eternity.



Months, even years of hard work hinged on the next words coming from the mouth of Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley as he prepared to announce the winner of the 2021 United States Recruiting Command’s Station Commander of the Year Award.



Moments later Sgt. 1st Class Rigoberto Portillo heard what he had been anticipating for the last four days—he had won the prestigious honor, Sept. 24, USAREC headquarters, Fort Knox. Ky.



For Portillo, station commander, Anthem Recruiting Station, Phoenix North Recruiting Company, winning the competition was the culmination of six years of dedication as a recruiter and leader for the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, which began back in 2015 as a young sergeant.



“My first recruiting station was in San Mateo with Albuquerque Company. I spent almost four years there and really enjoyed it,” Portillo said. “As a recruiter I’ve had the chance to attend various boards, including the Audie Murphy Board in 2017 which I was inducted into. I also won the Recruiter Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the battalion in 2016 and represented the battalion two times at the Best Warrior Competition at the brigade level.”



Portillo had his eyes firmly set on the USAREC Station Commander of the Year competition however and decided 2021 was going to be his year to shine.



He began the process by winning the Battalion Station Commander of the Quarter Board, followed by being chosen as the 5th Recruiting Brigade’s Station Commander of the Year in November, 2020.



“Four station commanders across our seven battalions competed to be the best in the brigade. Prior to the board appearance, we completed an ACFT (Army Combat Fitness Test), then the board proceedings took place,” Portillo said. “Upon my selection as winner I would have to compete at Fort Knox against the other five best station commanders in USAREC.”



With ample time to prepare for the competition, Portillo set about ensuring he was in the best possible condition for the event both physically and mentally.



“It took a lot of preparation and time management. I knew I needed to be on top of my game in the physical and intellectual aspects for the competition,” Portillo said. “I worked out every day at 5 a.m. at my local gym. There I did my regular workout routine and I crunched in some ACFT exercises to get myself ready for the competition.”



“Studying was the hardest part. I would come home from work and take care of my family. I believe balance is very important, some tasks take precedence, but family comes always first,” Portillo continued. “I got my study in during weekends and I was reciting my bio and the creeds on the way to the recruiting station.”



The months of preparation came into focus when the competition began Sept. 21, with the event broken up into various categories, Portillo said.



“The competition started with an enlistment eligibility exam and a three page typed essay discussing current topics across the Army,” he explained. “We completed a physical assessment test the following day, which consisted of a three mile run, toe to bar pull ups and hand release pushups.”



“The competition culminated with a board appearance that required knowledge about 24 Army and USAREC regulations, to include the NCO and Soldiers creed and USAREC history. During the board we appeared in front of the USAREC command sergeant major (Foley) and all six brigade command sergeants major from USAREC,” Portillo added.



The pressure was intense and Portillo said he performed to the best of his ability, nervously awaiting the results delivered by Foley at the conclusion of the event.



“My nerves were killing me … I was so happy when he mentioned my name. I had a good feeling that once he (Foley) announced the runner-up I had a chance at winning,” Portillo said. “I can’t explain the feeling that I had, a lot of emotions. The competition had outstanding leaders across our command and it was very tough.”



Portillo said his drive and determination as a station commander comes from trying to be the best leader he can be and inspiring those around him.



“Growing up I had to face a lot of adversity, especially coming to this great country as an immigrant from Mexico. Learning a new culture and language was challenging, but what helped overcome that was the drive to be better and prove anything is possible,” he said. “Taking care of Soldiers and their families is my number one priority, but also the opportunity that I have to develop and mentor others around me.”



“I always look to make things better and to strive for excellence, because as leaders and professionals we always love to win,” he continued. “My job as a station commander isn’t easy – you’ve got to be on top of your game every day. I have recruiting NCO’s from different backgrounds and their experiences and knowledge are priceless … I believe you can’t find this great opportunity anywhere in the Army but USAREC.”



Without the support of his wife and his fellow recruiters, Portillo said he wouldn’t have made it this far and credits them for his achievement.



“I wouldn’t be the leader that I am today without the support of my wife Ana and my recruiting NCO’s and mentors. It’s always great to be the winner, but sometimes we don’t always win and we’ve got to be ready for that,” he explained. “It took me a few attempts to get to that level, but with determination, motivation and optimism anything is possible. As always, lead from the front!”