Hunting Access Opportunities at Raystown for 2021, 2022 Season

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Raystown Lake announces the opening of the following access roads to accommodate upcoming hunting seasons and provides additional details on recreational opportunities.



The following gate will be open from Oct. 1 – Dec. 11, 2021:



High Germany Road (Gate 28 - off Old Plank Road)

The following gates will be open from Oct. 15 – Dec. 11, 2021:



Hawns Bridge Road (Gate 1 - end of Hawns Bridge Road)

Susquehannock Campground Road (Gate 8 - off Bakers Hollow Road)

Upper Corners Road (Gate 13 - off Upper Corners Road)

Fink Road (Gate 27 - off John Bum Road)

Miller Farm Road (Gate 35 - end of Weaver Falls Road)

The following gates will be open from Nov. 26 – Dec. 11, 2021:



Bowsers Orchard Road (Gate 5 - off of Bakers Hollow Road)

Susquehannock/Bowsers Orchard Connector Road (Gate 7)

Nancy’s Camp Road (Gate 26)

USACE may temporarily close these gated roads depending on weather, road conditions, or other special activities. There is no off-season maintenance on these roadways; vehicle operators will be traveling at their own risk. Other outdoor recreational users, such as nature observers, mountain bikers, and hikers, may also use the open roads for vehicle access during this period. The Allegrippis Trails System will only be closed for the deer regular firearms season: Nov. 27 – Dec. 11, 2021.



USACE urges all visitors to always wear orange when in open hunting areas; be aware of surroundings; and to positively identify targets.



All USACE lands at Raystown Lake are within Wildlife Management Area (WMU) 4A. In addition, all USACE land that is open to public hunting is enrolled in the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP). DMAP Unit 2831 includes all USACE land to the west of the lake, covering a total of 14,496 acres. DMAP Unit 2832 includes all USACE land to the east of the lake, covering a total of 5,144 acres.



Portable hunting stands or blinds may be placed overnight on USACE lands beginning two weeks prior to the opening of the first deer season and must be removed no later than two weeks after the close of the last deer season within WMU 4A. Any stand or blind that is not properly marked or removed at the end of the season, or damages government property is subject to enforcement, in addition to removal and impoundment.



All portable hunting blinds or stands placed overnight on USACE lands must be conspicuously marked with a durable identification tag that legibly sets forth the owners first name, last name and legal home address in English. A tag bearing a number issued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) can be used in place of a tag bearing the name and address of the stand’s owner. This may include a valid PGC Customer Identification Number (CID) issued with their hunting license or a PGC Equipment Identification number. Tags attached to these stands or blinds shall be readily visible.



Following the detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in both captive and free-ranging deer in Pennsylvania, an executive order was issued by the PGC to establish Disease Management Areas (DMAs). All USACE property at Raystown Lake is within DMA 2, which covers approximately 7,744 square miles. The PGC is offering free testing of deer taken in any DMA. If you harvest a deer in a DMA, please deposit the deer’s head, with your completed harvest tag affixed to the deer’s ear, at one of the head collection containers. Hunters should receive test results 10-21 days after submitting their head. Please be informed on CWD and aware of the rules and restrictions for hunting within a DMA. For more information, visit https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/Wildlife-RelatedDiseases/Pages/ChronicWastingDisease.aspx.



All PGC and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations apply. For more information on Raystown Lake’s natural resource management, visit the natural resource programs link at http://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/DamsRecreation/Raystown.aspx or call 814-658-3405.

