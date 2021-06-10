Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Daniel Wayeshe! He is a Supply Technician at the #Navy ‘s only #BootCamp



Wayeshe has been working as a civilian within the federal government for more than 25 years and supports RTC’s mission by taking care of purchases and requisitions for the base. When a staff member needs something, they turn to Wayeshe and other supply techs for supporting their requests.



He also served our nation as a Navy Storekeeper (now known as a Logistics Specialist) for 11 years active-duty and 13 years in the reserves. With a full-time job, and three children and six grandchildren, Wayeshe can say he’s a busy man. One thing he fits into that busy schedule is the Sea Cadets program, where he volunteers as the commanding officer of Aurora Division.



“I run a unit. I have an executive officer, and a few others under me… I’m a volunteer. I’ve been volunteering for 25 years.”



The Sea Cadets are a non-profit, after-school youth program sponsored by the Navy and Coast Guard. It is available to children aged 10 through the completion of high school. Wayeshe says that he first encountered the program when his son saw a meeting in the Great Lakes Bulletin. They attended the meeting and he decided to volunteer.



“I liked the program, because of the opportunities it gives to cadets that want to better themselves and look for a possibility of a future, whether it’s in the service or not. We can’t decide that for them, but it does teach them discipline, and it gives them meaning. We kind of give them a place to go to, where they’re looking for that.”



Wayeshe enjoys the opportunity to mentor younger people. The time he’s volunteered towards coaching and teaching produces very personal results.



“The reward that I get out of it is when they come back years later and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening to me. I’m doing this now. And thank you very much.’ … In this way, I can teach young people, boys and girls, different possibilities for their future.”



Wayeshe’s motivation comes, in part, from growing up in the Chicagoland area.



“I’ve had a very diverse past before I ever came into the military, but I grew up in a Catholic orphanage here in Des Plaines, and part of that made me want to help in any way I could with the children. […Thank you] is all you’re ever going to get, and I don’t want anything other than that. I’ve gotten news back from many cadets over the years, every cadet has possibilities.”



Thank you and #Hooyah Daniel!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 11:32 Story ID: 406940 Location: IL, US