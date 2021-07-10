TAG Release 21-47



October 7, 2021



Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion to recognize 100 year heritage



RUTLAND, Vt. – The Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), will celebrate their 100th anniversary this year.



The unit will host a centennial ceremony at their armory on Oct. 16th in recognition of their long lineage.



“100 years is a significant milestone which underscores the long history not only of this unit, but of the National Guard here in Vermont, serving Vermonters and the country,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “The 572nd BEB plays an important role not only for the Brigade, but also for the state as our largest formation of engineers, ready to respond in the event of a natural disaster.”



While the specific mission and nomenclature of the 572nd BEB has changed over the years, the unit has remained headquartered in Rutland since 1921.



Originally designated as an Infantry battalion, the Army would reorganize the unit several times, designating them as an Armored battalion for over 30 years between 1959 and 1993. In 2007 the Army assigned the unit as the 86th IBCT (MTN)’s Special Troops Battalion before they assumed their current mission as the 572nd BEB in 2016.



“The 572nd BEB has a long history of service to this country, including deploying to the Pacific theater as 1st Battalion, 172nd Infantry during World War II,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Speanburg, commander, 572nd BEB. “The battalion also deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 as the Special Troops Battalion, and we currently have units deployed in support of US AFRICOM and US CENTCOM.”



They will host their Centennial Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Rutland Armed Forces Reserve Center, 2143 Post Road, Rutland, VT. Current and former members of the unit may attend, as well as media and other distinguished guests.



The 572nd BEB currently consists of Headquarters, Alpha, Bravo, Charlie (Connecticut), Delta (Colorado) and Echo Companies as well as providing administrative support to the only artillery unit in the state: Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 101st Artillery, whose battalion is headquartered in Massachusetts. The 572nd BEB is a multifaceted organization. The battalion provides engineer, communication and sustainment support for the 86th IBCT (MTN) and will often serve as the lead agent in supporting and managing numerous company level attachments during collective training events.



To RSVP or for additional questions, contact VTNG Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:07 Story ID: 406926 Location: RUTLAND, VT, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion to recognize 100 year heritage, by MAJ J. Scott Detweiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.