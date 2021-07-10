Official Photo Studio re-opens

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.07.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office re-opened their Official Photo Studio in building 2410 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2021.

    The studio has been closed since late August due to personnel being tasked with coverage of Operation Allies Welcome.

    “Our battle rhythm has changed in regards to OAW. We don’t have as many Airmen tasked with coverage,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes, 86th AW studio non-commissioned officer in charge. “Because of this, we have been able to resume studio operations.”

    The photo studio offers head and shoulders and full-length photos to personnel assigned to the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

    “To make an appointment, customers need to go to our website and click on the official photo link,” said Senior Airman Thomas Karol, public affairs specialist. “After that, they’re directed to the appointment scheduler where they can choose their appointment time. They will receive a confirmation email with a link to their completed photo that will be available by the next duty day after the appointment.”

    Customers are encouraged to arrive up to 10 minutes early to their appointment with their uniform ready to go and face mask on.

    “Customers will need to wear a mask when they enter the building in accordance with the DoD mask mandate,” said Rhynes. “The studio photographer will keep a mask on at all times and customers will remove their mask once it's time to take their photo.”

    The photo studio shares the building with Club 7 and is right across the street from the Southside Post Office.

    For more information about the Official Photo Studio or PA support, go to https://www.ramstein.af.mil or call Public Affairs at DSN 480-5533/CIV 06371 47 5533.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
