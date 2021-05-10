Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    USS Benfold Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 5, 2021.

    Cmdr. Marcus Seeger relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson as commanding officer. Carlson assumed command of Benfold in June 2019 and will serve his next tour at Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 in Okinawa, Japan.

    During his 16-month tour, Carlson commanded Benfold through Basic Training and Certification Phase and her first patrol since 2019. While on patrol, the crew conducted operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of operations, including two freedom of navigation operations, cementing the U.S. Navy’s commitment to international law.

    “Being a commanding officer [CO] is a privilege and being the CO of Benfold has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Carlson. “Serving with these fine women and men, at sea, as part of forward-deployed naval forces has made this my most rewarding tour. Their comradery, energy, motivation, diversity, and sheer talent makes Benfold the best warship in the Navy. I am proud of them. ”

    Seeger is a native of Taylor Lake Village, Texas, and most recently served as the executive officer aboard Benfold.

    “It was an absolute honor to serve with Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson,” said Seeger. “He is one of the most fantastic naval leaders I have ever had the pleasure of working for. The future of Benfold is bright, and I could not have asked for a better team.”

    Benfold‘s namesake honors Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Edward Clyde Benfold who was killed in action during the battle of Bunker Hill in the Korean War. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism above and beyond the call of duty in September 1952.
    Benfold is assigned to CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
    U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 03:45
    Story ID: 406912
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
