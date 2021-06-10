60th AES Airman assists during in-flight medical emergency

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— Please remain seated with your seat belt fastened until the captain has turned off the fasten seat belt sign — one of the many phrases heard often by frequent airline passengers.



Words passengers don’t expect to hear, especially when yelled by another passenger are: “That’s a lot of blood!”



Those were the words yelled as flight attendants tried to stop the nose bleed of another passenger. Thankfully, Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moore, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician and paramedic, was aboard the flight.



“When I got to the passenger, I noticed there wasn’t a severe amount of blood, but for a nose bleed, it was significant,” said Moore.



Moore’s training instinctively took over and he acted quickly by clamping her nose and proceeded to ask her general questions.





Any history of high blood pressure? Any circulation issues? Do you have any sinus issues, deviated septal issues? Did you have any problems with the turbulence, any increase with the sinus or headache?





“This is very similar to the training we do in flight,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chuck Lane, 60th AES superintendent and Moore’s leadership.

“We have scenarios exactly like that, where you have someone with a severe nose bleed and other types of bleeding. That’s where the mission medical clinical coordinator measures the capacity in which a team is able help a patient out.”





The news that Moore was involved with helping a civilian in need on a commercial flight was no surprise to Lane.





“Being that he is one of four paramedics in the squadron and one of the mission medical coordinators, he’s done those training scenarios and has been on the other end as a crew member. There was no surprise to me that he jumped in right away and helped that passenger out on that American Airlines flight,” Lane said.



All medical personnel are required to have basic life support or basic life-saving skills.



“You could be walking down the street and see someone fall to the ground grabbing their chest and, in that moment, you should know what to do and be able give CPR at the most basic level,” Moore said.



Moore emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness, especially in the AES. He explained that the AES mission is to fly the wounded warrior out of harm’s way at a moment’s notice.



“Mission readiness is one of those things we harp on here at the 60th AES, frequently we will have missions drop at 12 – 14 hours notice,” said Moore. “In term of personal skills, it can’t be said enough to be familiar to know your most basic level of training.”

