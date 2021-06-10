149th CE deploys road clearing team to La.

The 149th Civil Engineer Squadron deployed a 26-member Road and Airfield Recovery team, known as the RAK, to southern Louisiana to help local authorities with recovery operations. The RAK's missions consist of road clearing and operating distribution points to hand out much-needed supplies to members of the local community.



"The whole reason I wear the uniform is to come out to places like this after a disaster and help people out," said Staff Sgt. Cesar Segura, a member of the RAK team. "Even when we are just handing out supplies and asking them what they need, you see the smile on their faces saying, you know what, somebody out there cares about us. It makes me proud to be part of my unit, but coming out here and being on a mission to help people in need is huge because I am actually making a difference in someone's life."



One road clearing mission is in Larose, Louisiana, next to the local shipyard, a priority location for the local economy.



"We must clear this road because the local community uses it to get to the shipyard, their place of work, and the local government has fuel pumps for their city vehicles here," said Segura. "Without this road, these people cannot get started on recovering from this storm."



Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, about 38 miles away from Larose. Ida was an intense Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm also caused rivers to flood, cresting their banks in some areas.



"The area we are trying to clean up is buried in mud that Hurricane Ida pushed over the river banks," Segura said. "It is about 6 inches of mud we are trying to clear over a half-mile stretch of road. It doesn't sound like much, but we have to move a lot of earth and water."



The local community has not had to deal with only excessive mud accumulation but also massive amounts of damage to the power grid and houses.



"There are a lot of power poles and fallen trees, houses that have been torn apart, just a lot of debris blocking the road," said 2nd Lt. David Mata, the RAK team commander. "So if it is in the way of the workers trying to get things back in order, we are clearing it out of the way."



While operating points of distribution and handing out supplies, the team has encountered many people in need.



"At the points of distribution, people are coming through just for food and ice because they have been without power for so long that all of their food is starting to spoil, and they have no other way to get food," Mata said. "People come through for traps because they know they have to cover the holes in their roofs before more rain comes."



To the members of the RAK team, their mission in Louisiana is not just about providing physical support.



"It's life-changing to see all the people in need and the situation they are living in," said Mata. "It just puts it in perspective. My team and I try to spread joy and love while we are here, just trying to keep positive about everything and doing the best we can."



