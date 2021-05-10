Navy Identifies NAWDC Sailor Who Died of COVID-Related Complications

SAN DIEGO – Aviation Electrician's Mates (AE) (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Weber, assigned to Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Command (NAWDC) in Fallon, Nevada, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications at Sunrise hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 3.



Weber, 51, began isolation on Sept. 13, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 17, and was hospitalized on Sept. 20.



We mourn alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Petty Officer Weber during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected.



NAWDC Sailors, Marines and civilians are supported by chaplains, mental health specialists, and counselors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 Story ID: 406868 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US