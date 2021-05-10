Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Identifies NAWDC Sailor Who Died of COVID-Related Complications

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class WINTER GRIFFITH 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO – Aviation Electrician's Mates (AE) (Mechanical) 1st Class Cory Weber, assigned to Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Command (NAWDC) in Fallon, Nevada, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications at Sunrise hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 3.

    Weber, 51, began isolation on Sept. 13, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 17, and was hospitalized on Sept. 20.

    We mourn alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Petty Officer Weber during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected.

    NAWDC Sailors, Marines and civilians are supported by chaplains, mental health specialists, and counselors.

    COVID-19

