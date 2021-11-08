Lt. Gen. Webb visits the 336th Training Group

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visited the 336th Training Group at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 11, 2021.

Webb visited the 336th TRG to meet with the Airmen who make the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) mission happen, discuss community initiatives and support to local programs with civic leaders, and learn about the unit’s focused efforts on decreasing SERE instructor pipeline attrition rates.

Webb met with Airmen across the unit, recognizing Airmen with duties ranging from vehicle maintenance and medical, to the SERE instructors teaching vital survival skills to instructor trainees and aircrew.

To wrap up his visit, Webb visited the 36th Rescue Squadron to learn about their contributions to the SERE mission and pilot a helicopter with them to observe the field training area.

