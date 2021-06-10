MHS GENESIS: New electronic health record coming soon to the San Antonio Market

Photo By Lori Newman | Elaine Sanchez explores the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at Brooke Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Lori Newman | Elaine Sanchez explores the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021. The San Antonio Market will transition to the new electronic health record system – known as MHS GENESIS – in January 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Lori Newman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas, (Oct. 5, 2021) The San Antonio Market will transition to the new electronic health record system – known as MHS GENESIS – in January 2022.



The new electronic health record, shared by the Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Coast Guard, delivers data to healthcare teams wherever a patient receives treatment. In the past, a patient’s medical record resided within the facility where they received care. The new shared record makes a patient's records available digitally anywhere they receive care.



MHS GENESIS is being implemented at DOD hospitals and clinics in a phased approach over the next several years.



“This new electronic health record will provide better quality of care and enhanced safety for service members and their families by becoming the single medical and dental record that all healthcare providers will use to manage patients' care,” said Army LT. Col. Dorian Walton, BAMC MHS GENESIS lead.



The goal for MHS GENESIS is to consolidate health information into a single platform and provide a continuum of care at any military treatment facility worldwide.



“Once a patient has a health record in MHS GENESIS he or she can access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal account using their DS Logon username and password,” said Army Lt. Col. Patricia Hodson, BAMC MHS GENESIS communication lead. “The patient must have a DS Logon Premium (Level 2) account to view their MHS GENESIS health record. If the patient has an existing DS Logon account, he or she will need to upgrade their account to Premium.”



To access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, visit: patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil. Beneficiaries can log in to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal using their DS Logon.



Premium Access (Level 2) is required to view the health record. In preparation for the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, log in to milConnect and create your DS Logon. Beneficiaries with an existing DS Logon should upgrade their account to Premium Access. A link to the “My Access Center” is available via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal landing page. There, patients receive instructions about how to obtain their DS Logon credentials.



For upgrade and password assistance, visit https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/help.do.



Once members are registered in the MHS GENESIS system, they will have 24/7 secure access to personal health information and lab results through the Patient Portal. Users can even access patient health education materials related to health concerns and medications.



“The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal securely connects a patient with their health care team and empowers them to become the driver of their health care,” Hodson said.



With the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, a patient can:

• Manage primary care medical and dental appointments.

• Review clinical notes, lab, and test results.

• Request prescription renewals.

• Exchange secure messages with their health care team.

• Monitor health information and view their portal profile.

• Complete a pre-visit, dental health history questionnaire online

• Look up high-quality, provider-approved health information related to health issues, lab results, and medications.



"The standardization of workflows and processes across the enterprise is one of the most important things about this system," said Army Maj. Gen. (Dr.) George "Ned" Appenzeller, DHA's assistant director for combat support in a previous interview. "This is where we drive not only standard practices from a patient perspective, but also providers, technicians, and pharmacists. Everything is done the same everywhere."

This results in a higher quality of patient care, said Appenzeller.



As with any new technology, the MHS Genesis transition team has advised that it will take time for clinic staff to learn how to efficiently navigate the system, which may cause longer than routine wait times at the pharmacy, radiology, and laboratory. It may also affect clinic appointments as the staff works through the implementation.



“BAMC staff have received online and facilitator-led training for the past few months,” Hodson said. “However, in order to optimize the functional improvements of MHS Genesis, it will be necessary for BAMC providers, nurses and support staff to use the MHS GENESIS system during real-time, daily clinic operations. We will try to make sure it’s as seamless as possible for our patients.”