UH-60V Ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at Fort Indiantown Gap

The UH-60V program initially began as a 60L digitization project that received Congressional approval and recognition as a new Product Office in 2012. The UH-60V helicopter is developed with a focus on overhauling the aging UH-60A/L fleet, complete with an upgraded digital glass cockpit, certified GPS RNAV database, and advanced flight planning and mission capability-- allowing the U.S. Army greater utility lift capability to better support the Multi-Domain battlefield of the future. The program successfully conducted a Critical Design Review in February 2016, and in January 2017, the first UH-60V Engineering Development Model aircraft took its first flight. The program will achieve Instrument Flight Rules Certification Before the follow-on Operational Test event in the latter half of the fiscal year 2022. The results will inform the UH-60V Full-Rate Production Decision scheduled for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The Army plans to produce 760 UH-60V aircraft, and they will remain part of the enduring Utility Helicopter fleet well into the future.





The Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site (EAATS) integration in the UH-60V Program began in April 2018 when fielding a request from the Army Capability Manager—Lift (ACM-Lift). ACM Lift approached EAATS to integrate highly experienced UH-60M pilots to support the Utility Helicopter Project Office simulator testing of the UH-60V prototype. The EAATS provided three UH-60 A/L/M Instructor pilots to conduct initial UH-60V SIL (System Integration Laboratory) testing from 7-11 May 2018. The Utility Helicopter Program Office (UHPO), UH-60V team, and EAATS instructor pilots conducted academic and UH-60V SIL training to evaluate initial software, capabilities, and limitations to deliver vital data for engineers. The two teams provided feedback to shape the initial software development for the platform. This training event enabled the Department of the Army Aviation (DAMO-AV), UHPO, and the UH-60V team to select EAATS to support developing and testing the new aircraft and product development over three years.



This EAATS collaborated with National Guard Bureau (NGB), Directorate of Evaluations and Standardization (DES), Army Capabilities Manager-Lift (ACM-Lift), Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD, USAACE), and Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) to develop a holistic Training Support Package (TSP) to enable units to conduct local training and qualify aviators in the UH-60V.



UHPO received approval for a Conditional Material Release on July 23, 2021, and delivered the first six UH-60V aircraft to the EAATS from 26–30 July 2021. As the First Unit Equipped (FUE), EAATS will serve as the Army Aviation Enterprise location of choice to conduct UH-60V "train the trainer" Pilot Training Support Package (TSP) and UH-60V Maintenance Test Pilot (MTP) TSP training for both Army National Guard (ARNG) and active component units fielding UH-60V in the future. Beginning on October 11, 2021, the EAATS will conduct UH-60V TSP training for unit pilots, Instructor Pilots (IP), Standardization Pilots (SP), and Maintenance Test Pilots (MTP's) to deliver trained and qualified aviators for their unit's aircraft fielding.



NGB and the Army National Guard Aviation Training Sites are nested with USAACE's execution of modernization strategies and aviation enterprise initiatives focused on training active component, reserve and National Guard rated, non-rated and noncommissioned officers to build readiness and prepare the aviation force for multi-domain operations.

