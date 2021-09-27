Building Partnerships: JTF-Bravo’s newest medical team concludes Global Health Engagement in Department of Cortés, Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – U.S. military service members and civilian providers with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, in coordination with the Honduran Ministry of Health, conducted a Global Health Engagement, Sept. 21-23, in the Department of Cortés, Honduras.



Approximately 30 service members, including a civilian dentist, provided healthcare services in preventive medicine, primary care, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, gynecology, dermatology, and pharmacy to more than 1,140 Honduran patients in La Lima and Llano Aldea, and conducted eight general surgeries on pre-selected patients at the Area Hospital in Puerto Cortés.



“This new medical team did great and were very professional for their first medical mission,” said Dr. Wilmer Amador, the surgeon cell dentist with the Medical Element, JTF-B. “They are all very motivated and I have good feelings that the next nine months with them will be great.”



As a task force under U.S. Southern Command, JTF-B has conducted medical and surgical missions throughout the country and across Central America for almost 40 years.



“These medical missions are what builds a good image for JTF-Bravo,” said Amador. “People outside know JTF-Bravo because they know they’re the ones who come to the mountains, and they go everywhere to bring the people of Honduras medical care and medicine.”



Global Health Engagements strengthen medical capacities and partnership between U.S. and Honduran counterparts, providing an opportunity for both teams to work together while engaging with the local population. This readiness opportunity enhances regional capabilities in disaster preparedness and response.



“We had a very successful mission with the Ministry of Health taking the lead,” said Amador. “We were there to contribute to their medical mission and they were very happy we were there to do that with them.”

