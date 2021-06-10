2021 AUSA Family Forum #2 to focus on “Transforming the Soldier and Family Readiness System”

One of three military family forums taking place at this year’s 2021 AUSA annual meeting in Washington is Family Forum #2, “Transforming the Soldier and Family Readiness System”, scheduled to be held Tuesday, October 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.



The theme of this forum is unit readiness + family readiness = operational readiness. The session will be focused on how the Army is transforming the family readiness system of support through its collaborative efforts with Department of Defense operated and community-based organizations. The panel will feature a keynote address from Patricia Barron, deputy secretary of defense for Military and Community Family Policy, followed by a question and answer session with a distinguished panel of experts moderated by Col. Deydre Teyhen, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps. The participating panelists are:



• Building Healthy Military Communities - Capt. Kimberly Elenberg, United States Public Health Service, Director, Total Force Fitness, Health & Incident Response, Enterprise Analytics Support Directorate, Deputy Comptroller, Enterprise Data & Business Performance



• Virtual Education - C. Michael Kline, Chief of Technology and Innovation, Department of Defense Education Activity



• Health of the Army Family, Laura Mitvalsky, Director Health Promotion and Wellness, U.S. Army Public Health Center



• Soldier and Family Programs Update – Col. Todd Yosick, Deputy Director, Quality of Life Task Force and Chief, Family Programs, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, United States Army



• Veterans United – Pamela Swan, Vice President, Military Relations and Business Development, Veterans United Home Loans



• Military Community and Family Policy - Marcus Beauregard, Director, Defense-State Liaison Office, Military Community and Family Policy, United States Department of Defense



“I’m excited to be part of such a distinguished panel of experts to talk about Army Family Readiness,” said Laura Mitvalsky, director Health Promotion and Wellness, U.S. Army Public Health Center. “I’ll also be previewing our upcoming report on the Health of the Army Family, a synthesis of high quality research in a single, accessible, easily readable report that provides actionable recommendations for working groups at all levels of the Army in support of Family Readiness”.



The panel will be live streamed on both the Army’s Facebook Live channel and from the AUSA Family Facebook page.





The Army Public Health Center enhances Army readiness by identifying and assessing current and emerging health threats, developing and communicating public health solutions, and assuring the quality and effectiveness of the Army’s Public Health Enterprise.

