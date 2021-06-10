A Shared Vision: USS Pasadena’s Steering and Diving Team

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY’s) Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38) was recently recognized for its outstanding efforts in keeping to a shared vision as it completed repairs to USS Pasadena’s (SSN 752) steering, stern diving gear and retractable bow planes (RBP). Shop 38 conducted a first-time, RBP inspection package and repaired the stern diving outboard linkage assembly and the stern dive hydraulic cylinder.



Shop 38’s first and second shift steering and diving crew is made up of supervisors Marshall Moore and Corey Clarke, Work Leader Collin Sawyer, and Outside Machinists Frank Ricks, Corey Williams, David “Red” Altman, Trey Wallace, Jacob Rissmiller, Stephen Hayes and Dean Burgess. This team embodied NNSY’s ONE MISSION – ONE TEAM attitude with its coordinated efforts between shifts to maximize the amount of work that could be accomplished on a daily basis.



This team’s positive, disciplined, and aggressive "can-do" attitude allowed it to overcome the challenging task of repairing the components.



Mark Alley, Code 265.3 Submarine Mechanical Group Steering and Diving Subject Matter Expert said, “In my professional opinion the Shop 38 employees showed irreplaceable knowledge, skills and abilities to fabricate tooling, machining processes, and job execution of repairs to all the steering and diving assembly pieces and parts along with first time execution of the retractable bow plane inspection package. This is a really good group moving forward to support steering and diving/RBPs for future availabilities at NNSY.”



In addition to the machine repairs to the damaged outboard linkage, the outboard linkage was repaired in place with direction and oversight from the Engineering Production Department (EPD) Mechanical Group (Code 265.3) and a private contractor. The repairs that needed to be made to the operating rod required the team to adapt, learn and work together to configure a portable turning lathe. This teamwork was vital in the success of correctly allowing preliminary and final machine processes to the stern dive forward end of the outboard linkage.



Alley stated, “The Code 265 Mechanical Group and I, feel that Shop 38 Steering and Diving Team demonstrated exceptional skills in determining the correct set-ups of the lathe and during inspections/repairs of all steering and stern diving assembly parts. I additionally feel that the machine work and repairs that were accomplished by Steering and Diving Team has assured a satisfactory reassembly of the steering and stern dive gear. I cannot remember a project when there has been such a successful cohesive effort between first and second shift’s steering and diving communications and its execution. This job was accomplished through various highs and lows and it still provided timely repairs, supported aggressive project scheduling and was a superior accomplishment.”



In the past NNSY has utilized outside contractors to accomplish this type machine work, citing lack of correct tooling and experienced personnel for machine repairs. For NNSY’s Shop 38, the significant increase in work that was discovered during disassembly and inspection, made this availability even more challenging. However, the ONE MISSION - ONE TEAM mentality towards process improvement and working together allowed this team to learn from these discoveries and greatly improve the processes in which it will perform its duties in the future.

