NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter for Second Quarter 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Sept. 22 the selection of Sue Dickerson as senior civilian of the quarter (COQ) and Stevie Anglin as junior COQ for the second quarter, calendar year 2021.



NETPDC Executive Director William G. Jackson made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.



“It is always a great day when we get to recognize the hardworking Sailors and civilians of this command,” said Jackson. “Today, I’m particularly honored to publicize the outstanding work of both Sue and Stevie. They continue to go above and beyond for this command and their efforts do not go unnoticed.”



NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. Willie Brisbane echoed Jackson’s sentiments in her remarks while addressing the command. “Bravo zulu to the second quarter selectees on a job well-done!” said Brisbane.



Dickerson, who has been with NETPDC for 17 years, serves as a mathematical statistician for the Navy Advancement Center and is responsible for designing, developing, and validating controls for the integrity and statistical analysis of examination construction, advancement systems, and other studies.



Dickerson’s selection was based on her superior performance of her duties in the Navy Enlisted Advancement System (NEAS) as well as designing exam development statistical products.



Sandra (Darlene) Barrow, the statistical analysis and exam support branch head and Dickerson’s supervisor, believes Dickerson contributed to mission accomplishment within the section.



“Sue is a hard-charger with unlimited determination,” said Barrow. “She is known throughout the command as a kind, easy-going person who can be counted on to get the job done. Her attitude, professionalism, and statistical expertise have been extremely instrumental in the Navy Advancement Center’s future exam development research.”



Dickerson is honored by the selection considering the outstanding work done by her peers.



“I am humbled to get civilian of the quarter because so many others in my team do so much work,” said Dickerson. “I like collaborating with my co-workers to complete tasks and appreciate my boss Darlene because she is so supportive, encouraging, and a great example of professionalism. She has taught me to always put the Sailor first.”



Anglin, a retired Navy chief, has been with NETPDC for 18 years and serves as library support for the Navy Advancement Center. Anglin’s duties include receiving and distributing exam-related publications as well as ensuring current versions of required references are available.



Anglin’s selection was based on his superior performance and dedication to duty in assisting with the command’s return to work transition by transferring exam development operations and Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) functions to new workspaces and volunteering to refresh and re-furnish office spaces.



Jim Libbey, an exam development branch head and Anglin’s supervisor, believes Anglin’s efforts were critical in supporting exam development capabilities and helped ensured mission readiness for the command.



“Stevie has a terrific work ethic,” said Libbey. “He is meticulous in the execution of his daily responsibilities and is ever-ready to assist in command-wide projects outside of his normal duties.”



Anglin is thankful for the selection and appreciates the command’s recognition of his work.



“Being selected makes me feel appreciated and that my work as part of the NETPDC team has not gone unnoticed,” said Anglin. “I really appreciate that our leadership took the time to recognize us. I enjoy having the opportunity through NETPDC to support my fellow chiefs and Sailors in the fleet. I take pleasure in being able to help them.”



Both selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.