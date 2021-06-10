Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 05 OCT 2021

Starting Oct. 11, new rules for antigen quick-tests



For whom are the tests still free of charge? What kind of proof do I have to provide? Questions and answers on the new Federal Test Ordinance.



On Oct. 11, 2021, the amended Coronavirus Test Ordinance (TestV) of the Federal Ministry of Health will enter into force. One of the main innovations is the end of free citizen tests for many citizens of Hessen. Which regulations will apply, who will continue to be entitled to receive free tests in the future and other frequently asked questions will be answered here. First of all, the regulations refer to asymptomatic persons, i.e. people who have no symptoms of a SARS-Cov-2 infection. For people who show possible signs of Covid illness, a test is part of their medical care.



Are all citizens still entitled to free testing?



No, starting Oct. 11, 2021, only a limited number of people will be able to take advantage of the free tests. The previous citizen testing will be replaced by a so-called "testing of people that are unable to get vaccinated and persons in isolation".



Who can continue to take advantage of free rapid antigen tests?



The tests remain free of charge for people who ...



... have not yet reached the age of twelve at the time of testing or have only reached the age of twelve in the last three months before the test,



... cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus at the time of the test for medical reasons – in particular because of pregnancy in the first trimester of pregnancy – or therefore could not have vaccination carried out in the last three months before the test,



... until Dec. 31, 2021, persons who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of testing, pregnant women and students who have received a corona vaccination with a vaccine other than those listed here by the Paul Ehrlich Institute,



... participate in clinical trials on the efficacy of vaccines against the coronavirus at the time of testing or have participated in such studies in the three months prior to testing;



... are in isolation at the time of testing due to a proven corona infection – at least if the test is required to stop the isolation.



How much will a rapid antigen test cost for people who are no longer entitled to free testing?



The amount of the cost of a rapid antigen test for the persons who are not exempt as mentioned above will be determined by the individual test sites individually starting on Oct. 11, 2021 – the amount can therefore vary from test site to test site.



What do people who are still entitled to take advantage of free rapid antigen tests have to provide as proof?



Starting Oct. 11, 2021, citizens who are not able to get vaccinated or those who want to end isolation must prove their eligibility to the test provider in the following way:



- With an official photo ID to prove the identity of the person to be tested or another official photo ID of the minor to be tested, and

- with a certificate that the person to be tested is eligible for one of the above reasons and, where appropriate,

- with a medical certificate (original) stating that the tested person cannot get vaccinated against the coronavirus for medical reasons.



In the cases of persons who have not yet reached the age of twelve at the time of testing or have only reached the age of twelve in the last three months before the test, the age will regularly result from the child's proof of identity (student ID, children's passport).



Where can I get tested for free?



An overview of the test sites in Hessen can be found on the website of Corona Test Hessen – however, there is no obligation for the test sites to register on this website, so that there is no claim to completeness in the overview given here.



How often can I get tested?



According to the Federal TestV, the above-mentioned persons exempt from the costs can be tested at least once a week within the framework of the available capacities.



Will I still receive a certificate after the test?



Each person receives a certificate of the test result. The results notification as well as the creation of a digital COVID-19 test certificate via the Corona-Warn-app of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) must be offered by the test sites and, if desired by the tested person, they must also transmit the result via the Corona-Warn-app.



Will people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons not be disadvantaged by the introduction of fee-based tests or possible 2G regulations, for example in the catering industry?



According to the current information documents prepared by the RKI, only a hypersensitivity to an ingredient of the respective vaccine is a permanent reason for exclusion from being vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine. The number of persons affected by this is classified as negligible. The Hessen Ministry of Social Affairs and Integration is currently only aware of one case of hypersensitivity proven in Hessen and there too the vaccination was carried out by monitoring the injection in a hospital. Therefore, these are individual cases – all other citizens over the age of twelve are free to take advantage of a vaccination against the coronavirus.



