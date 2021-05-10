Pacific Army Reserve Welcomes New Command Chief Warrant Officer

HONOLULU – Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael W. Noble was named Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) of the 9th Mission Support Command September 1, 2021 at Fort Shafter.



Noble has been a Soldier for over 39 years and became a warrant officer 1996. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position as the CCWO of the 9th MSC. In addition to his experience, Noble brings a renewed emphasis on prioritizing the warrant officer profession at the 9th MSC.



“I want to get to know the Warrant Officers in the command and understand any potential obstacles to their success. I want to bring new warrant officers into our ranks that are motivated to help the Command improve our mission readiness. I will be working on ensuring our warrant officers are force multipliers in their units by focusing on readiness, military occupational specialty (MOS) proficiency, and esprit de corps,” said Noble.



Noble encourages all non-commissioned officers to consider making the transition to warrant officer.



“Warrant Officer positions are great opportunities for Soldiers that don't have a degree yet and, especially, for those who love their MOS and want to continue working in their MOS on a day-to-day basis rather than leadership roles that involve more force readiness, planning, and administrative tasks,” explained Noble. “Warrant Officers are the "trainers" in their fields. They start as well qualified NCOs, receive a significant amount of additional training, then come back to our formations ready to raise the knowledge and capabilities of our junior NCOs and enlisted Soldiers.”



Prior to taking his current position, Noble served as the CCWO for the 412th Theater Engineer Command.



“I learned a lot as the CCWO at the 412th. While not as geographically dispersed as the 9th, it had a strong cohort of Warrant Officers doing great things in their units. I learned positive ways to increase end strength and ensure readiness. There will always be challenges but when approached with a positive attitude and a can-do spirit nothing is impossible,” said Noble.



Like many Army Reserve Soldiers, Noble maintains a civilian profession in addition to being a Soldier and much like the work he does as an senior advisor to his fellow warrant officers, Noble continues serve others as a special education teacher.



“As a special education teacher, I understand the unique challenges of helping others learn new skills. Warrant Officers are at their best when they help their units become proficient and experts in their fields,” said Noble.



Noble looks forward to the coming years as CCWO for the 9th MSC and encourages others to follow his path.



“If you are looking for a challenge and have a desire to stay in the military as long as possible there is no better opportunity than becoming a Warrant Officer. I have served in the Army for over 39 years and am looking forward to my final years with a great organization like the 9th MSC,” concluded Noble.

