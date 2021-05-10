Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    125 days flying the U-2

    125 days flying the U-2

    Photo By Airman Jason Cochran | Cory Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) U-2 Dragon Lady instructor pilot,...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Story by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Becoming a U-2 Dragon Lady pilot has only been achieved by 1,079 people to date. This wasn’t exclusive enough for Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron instructor pilot, who achieved something only one other U-2 pilot has done.

    After 15 years and several deployments flying the U-2, Joshua reached 3,000 hours in the aircraft.

    “I am the second person on active duty to achieve this milestone,” said Joshua. “It takes years to reach that many hours and I was lucky enough to come into the program early in my career.”

    Even with so many years and hours of experience, flying the U-2 is no small feat.

    “Being a U-2 pilot is like being a member of an exclusive club,” said Joshua. “The aircraft is a challenge to fly and can still give you a hard time no matter how many hours you have. There is always something to learn or improve upon.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:04
    Story ID: 406795
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125 days flying the U-2, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    125 days flying the U-2
    125 days flying the U-2
    125 days flying the U-2
    125 days flying the U-2
    125 days flying the U-2
    125 days flying the U-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT