Becoming a U-2 Dragon Lady pilot has only been achieved by 1,079 people to date. This wasn’t exclusive enough for Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron instructor pilot, who achieved something only one other U-2 pilot has done.



After 15 years and several deployments flying the U-2, Joshua reached 3,000 hours in the aircraft.



“I am the second person on active duty to achieve this milestone,” said Joshua. “It takes years to reach that many hours and I was lucky enough to come into the program early in my career.”



Even with so many years and hours of experience, flying the U-2 is no small feat.



“Being a U-2 pilot is like being a member of an exclusive club,” said Joshua. “The aircraft is a challenge to fly and can still give you a hard time no matter how many hours you have. There is always something to learn or improve upon.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:04 Story ID: 406795 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125 days flying the U-2, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.