DATE World: The U.S. Army’s Training Environment

The Decisive Action Training Environment World is the U.S. Army’s official training environment, designed to enable readiness for major pacing threat challenges and advanced and persistent threats for all operational environments. It provides the Army training community with a singular, unified, scalable training environment that facilitates training across live, virtual, and constructive events. DATE World allows for realistic, challenging, and dynamic training.



DATE World enables training for all essential Army tasks. The environment is comprehensive offering OE conditions through the Political, Military, Economic, Social, Information, Infrastructure, Physical Environment, and Time variables. Adversary forces can be programmed to meet specific training objectives enabling Army units to truly test themselves against threats and near-peer challengers. These trainings provide insight through highly intelligent training, which is key to major military modernization efforts across the DOTMLPF, and being able to complete in dynamic operational environments.



Each OE condition and adversary programmed into DATE World is informed and validated by intelligence community validated OE conditions and adversaries. It provides the Army with a detailed description of the conditions across multiple regions across the globe: Africa, Caucasus, Europe, and Pacific. The training environment also includes any potential groups and countries Army forces could face based on the modernization efforts, capabilities, and strategic intent of our real world adversaries.



A fully capable and ready force requires training opportunities to be available and congruent across all echelons. DATE World’s flexible design provides trainers with a tool to assist in the construction of large-scale scenarios for a variety of U.S. Army (Active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve) Joint and Multinational Forces training events. DATE World can be adjusted and scaled to fit all training needs.



The threat landscape the Army is competing in is complex and always changing. DATE World’s sophisticated structure captures these dynamic elements so much so that it is the standard across professional military education (PME) and Army training community to test and prepare our formations to operate in unforeseen environments. Currently the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have adopted DATE World to build interoperability and further advance partnerships.



Much like the intelligence community validation, TRADOC G-2 is a key proponent to keeping DATE World the monumental training tool that it is. It provides mapping and geospatial support and updates for all users ensuring the DATE World-training environment and associated offerings keep pace with the user needs to replicate real world environment.



To view DATE World and contact TRADOC G-2 for support, visit https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/DATEWORLD