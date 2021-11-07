433rd Airlift Wing welcomes new command chief

The 433rd Airlift Wing welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Takesha S. Williams as the new 433rd AW command chief of the July 1, 2021 here.



Preceding her position here, Williams also served in the same capacity at the 931st Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.



As the command chief, her role is to provide support and guidance to enlisted Airmen through observation of the health, morale and utilization across the wing.



“I provide leadership in reference to the enlisted force to the commander and staff as well as ensure the well-being of the entire enlisted force here at the 433rd,” said Williams.



Williams was previously stationed at JBSA-Lackland in 2017 as the 433rd AW functional administration manager, so when the opportunity arose for her to come back as the command chief, she quickly applied for the position.



“I had been here before,” said Williams. “I love the weather and fell in love with the wing and the people. So of course this was my number choice. I’m definitely glad to be here.”



When asked what she would like to achieve while here, Williams expressed that she has one main objective she would like to accomplish.



“I just want to leave it better than I found it; if that’s helping one person get to where they want to be in their career or making sure that we, from an enlisted force, understand processes and procedures better than we did before I arrived on station, that’s a win,” she said.



Just as Williams is looking forward to improving the wing with her leadership and support for Airmen, she is also excited to work on some of her own personal and professional goals.



“I’m an outdoors person and running is my jam, so I feel like I have some great running opportunities to improve my fitness level,” Williams said. “At some point I’d like to be in a triathlon. Professionally, I just want to be a better version of myself. I want to be able to share whatever growth I obtained here with the masses as I continue to lean forward in my Air Force career.”



As she reminisced on the journey of her military career, Williams had some sound advice for others that may want to step into the role command chief or pursue any other professional goal.



“Always be true to yourself, stay positive, operate in transparency and lean forward,” Williams explained. “I think the sky’s the limit and we can be anything we want to if we truly believe in ourselves.”



Williams also emphasized the importance of getting involved in organizations, networking and having alternate plans if one is unsuccessful.



Overall, Williams conveyed that she is delighted to be back at the 433rd AW and is anticipating building lifelong friendships and contacts.



“I’m glad to be back,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to making connections and relationships that last a lifetime beyond the wear of this uniform.”

