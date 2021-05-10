The 40th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week Begins

Courtesy Photo | 211004-N-LN093-1011 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2021) Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 211004-N-LN093-1011 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2021) Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) crosses under the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge arriving in San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN FRANCISCO — The 40th annual San Francisco Fleet Week kicked-off Oct. 4 with ship arrivals bringing together the San Francisco community, Marines, Coastguardsmen and Sailors to celebrate the sea service branches of the military.



Fleet Week provides communities an opportunity to visit naval vessels, view military equipment and interact with service members from the participating ships and military units. This year will an exciting San Francisco Fleet Week with five ships participating and will include more than 1,800 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsman.



Among the participating ships and units include Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001); the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and USS Shoup (DDG 86); the Sentinel-class Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Robert Ward (WPC 1130); the Blue Angels; the Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs; Navy Band Southwest; 1st Marine Division Band; I Marine Expeditionary Force; 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; 1st Marine Logistics Group; Combat Logistics Battalion 15; 1st Medical Battalion; 1st Marine Division; U.S. Coast Guard District 11; Navy Operational Support Center San Jose; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate; Expeditionary Strike Group Three; and Navy Region Southwest.



The theme for this year’s Fleet Week is ‘Together again,’ said Lewis Loeven, San Francisco Fleet Week Association executive director. There was a late decision back in June with our board of directors for if we should even have a fleet week. We decided we were going to do it because we trusted our local leaders, and here we are, the only live in-person fleet week in the entire nation here in San Francisco.”



Loeven described this year’s line-up of Fleet Week events and then introduced San Francisco Mayor, London Breed for her remarks.



“Well, I don’t know about you, but I feel like our city is finally coming alive again, said Breed. Last year, we missed out on seeing the incredible ‘Blue Angels’ fly over San Francisco, and although Fleet Week was held virtually, it wasn’t the same. What I missed the most is the people and welcoming the folks from the Navy, Coast Guard and the Marines.”



Breed spoke on the importance of Fleet Week from a preparedness point of view explaining that the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) annual exercise is a necessary tool to strengthen the communication and support for the city in the wake of an emergency. The focus of this year’s DSCA exercise is air coordination.



Service members will interact with the community and participate in annual events such as feeding the homeless, visiting local hospitals, volunteering at food banks, meeting with the elderly, navy band performances in every neighborhood and many other various events.



“I’m honored to represent the many Sailors, Marines, Coast Guard men and women that I hope to meet this week. I’d start out by saying ‘Wow, we’re here in person,” said Rear Adm. Michael Baze, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3. “This year, Fleet Week is going to be epic. I’m so happy that Fleet Week was able to execute because of the city’s preparations.”



Fleet Week is San Francisco's largest annual civic sponsored event. It's a free event in the Fisherman's Wharf district that features the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron the “Blue Angels”, a full air show over the San Francisco and ship tours all weekend long drawing thousands of people into the city.



This year, Fleet Week is Oct. 4 – 11 with most activities and the large air show being held over the weekend of Oct. 8 - 11. The event is in its 40th year and celebrates the rich naval tradition in the Bay area and honors our nation's service members.



All participants and guests are advised that COVID-19 health mitigation measures are still in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, and all participating military units will follow DOD, DON, CDC and San Francisco County health orders and guidelines. SFFW events have been modified this year to adhere to those orders and guidelines, and SFFW event producers continue to monitor pandemic projections and are prepared to adjust events accordingly.



During the week-long celebration from October 4–11, the community will have the opportunity to visit several of the Navy’s ships for a free tour and to interact with the ships service members. The schedule is subject to change but is currently as follows:



Wednesday, October 6 Pier 30/32, Pier 35

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Thursday, October 10 Pier 30/32, Pier 35 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Friday, October 11



No tours, however the ships can be seen in the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships, 10:30am - 11:30pm from Marina Green, Fort Mason, Aquatic Park, Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39 and the Embarcadero.



Saturday, October 12 Piers 30/32, 35

9am - 4pm



Sunday, October 13 Pier 30/32, 15/17, 19

10am - 4pm



Monday, October 14 Pier 30/32, 19

9am - 12pm



The public is encouraged to attend tours and interact with service members. Prohibited items aboard include the following:



- Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers

- Camera tripods and cameras with lenses greater than 100 mm - Skateboards, bicycles,

hover boards

- Gang-related clothing

- Unmanned aerial systems

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons,

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray;

- Spray cans of any type, fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana,

and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Electronic cigarettes

- Large bags, including backpacks and large camera bags (small camera bags and small

handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers

- Drinks, other than water, to facilitate security

- Pets are also prohibited, with the exception of service dogs for the disabled.



Other free events for Fleet Week include the air show over the Marina Green on October 11, 12 and 13 from 12pm to 4pm and the Honor our Fallen Concert at the San Francisco Jazz Center on October 9 from 6pm-8pm.



For more on San Francisco Fleet Week visit Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at:

https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SFFW2021



Images are also available on the Navy Region Southwest Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/NavyRegionSouthwest/



For more information on San Francisco Fleet Week visit:

www.fleetweeksf.org